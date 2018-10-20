Mexico has opened its border to women and children from the thousands-strong migrant caravan that has been attempting to cross from Guatemala and eventually into the US, AFP reports.The migrants, who are mostly from Honduras, are ultimately trying to reach the United States, despite President Donald Trump's threat that the military would be called to the US-Mexican border if the "onslaught" is not stopped.Organizers say that some 4,000 migrants are part of the caravan that arrived at Mexico's border on Friday. Photos showed the bridge between the two countries packed full of people, with many resorting to jumping in the river below after being blocked by Mexican riot police.Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez is due to meet his Guatemalan counterpart Jimmy Morales in Guatemala City on Saturday for talks on a strategy to return the Honduran migrants.