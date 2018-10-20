© Reuters / Barbara County Fire Dept



Debris believed to have come from a space communications program has crashed down at a walnut farm in California, with investigators working on the idea that it came from a recently decayed satellite launched in the 1990s.When charred metal fragments were found by an orchard owner in Hanford, investigators from Kings County Police Department dispatched to the scene were puzzled. Then they turned their attentions to a nearby airbase.The debris is due to be sent to Iridium headquarters for analysis.Iridium is currently undergoing an overhaul of its space network and has now successfully sent seven of an eight NEXT satellite constellation into orbit via SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. The low-Earth orbit satellites are used for broadband as well as real-time aircraft surveillance, and the final Iridium Next satellite is due to be launched this December.RT.com has reached out to Iridium and to Kings County Sheriff's Department for further comment.