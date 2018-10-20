Emergency authorities are looking for other survivors in the incident zone. The landslide happened due to strong rains in Oaxaca. Two houses were buried in the landslide.
Diaz reported that local authorities continue with search and rescue tasks in the Mixe zone. The Mexican army is expected to support these tasks as well as the State Police.
The state's Civil Protection will maintain active an emergency plan in order to help the local population and to continue the rescue activities.
En coordinación con @SEDENAmx trabajamos en San Pedro Ocotepec, Mixes en auxilio a la población #Oaxaca @alejandromurat @Heliodoro_hcde pic.twitter.com/XBgfQ8J2I8— ProtecciónCivilOax (@CEPCO_GobOax) October 18, 2018