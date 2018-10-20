A man has been killed by lightning at a racecourse in central western NSW as storms hit the state.Emergency services were called to Comobella Road at Guerie, near Dubbo, just after 2pm on Saturday following reports a man had been struck by lightning.Paramedics assessed the 53-year-old but he had died at the scene."Unfortunately there wasn't much we could do," a NSW Ambulance spokeman told AAP.A report will be prepared for the coroner.The incident comes after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for a severe thunderstorm that has pushed north from the ACT.Large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rain have been forecast for central parts of the state, including Orange, Goulburn, Dubbo, Parkes and Walgett.The storms are set to interrupt some of the major events happening in Sydney on Saturday including the Invictus Games opening ceremony and extreme sports X Games at Homebush."Due to the speed, volatility and potential impacts of thunderstorms it is recommended people pay particular attention to warnings ... ," BOM NSW/ACT weather services manager Jake Phillips said earlier in a statement.Source: AAP