Antifa tweet doxing ICE agents, families still available despite being reported numerous times - no action from Twitter
Fri, 19 Oct 2018 17:43 UTC
One of the best examples of this double standard is Twitter's inaction regarding the violent Seattle Antifa cell, Greater Seattle GDC. On June 21st of this year, this Anitfa cell used their Twitter account to distribute a blog post from the Puget Sound Anarchists that included the names and home addresses of 37 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and even included the personal contact information for their spouses. This violates multiple Twitter Terms of Service and this has been brought to Twitter's attention on numerous occasions throughout the last two months. Despite being reported multiple times, the account is still active and the tweet that targets and endangers ICE agents and their families is still live.
August 16th:
After reporting both of the the tweets in the screenshots below, we sent out our own tweet exposing the selective enforcement of Twitter's TOS and tagged Jack. This was retweeted over 1,400 times.
August 23rd:
We reported this tweet again and then sent out our own tweet this time also tagging @TwitterSupport and pointing out that we had reported it previously but no action had been taken. This was retweeted over 500 times.
September 5th:
After Twitter suspended Gavin McInnes and all of the Proud Boys accounts claiming they were a "violent extremist group", we again reported this tweet and shared a screenshot trying to determine why Twitter had still taken no action. This was retweeted almost 200 times.
September 6th:
After Twitter suspended Alex Jones we again reported this tweet and shared a screenshot trying to determine why Twitter had still taken no action. This was retweeted almost 300 times.
September 9th:
After Twitter temporarily suspended Benghazi survivor, Kris Paronto, we again reported this tweet and shared the screenshot trying to determine why Twitter had still taken no action.This was retweeted almost 200 times.
September 10th:
We reported the tweet again and then shared a screenshot pointing out that while numerous right-of-center influencers had been either temporarily or permanently suspended, that Twitter had still taken no action against this violent far-left extremist group. This was retweeted almost 1,000 times.
September 13th:
We reported the Tweet and then again shared the screenshots and asked Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey why in spite of being reported numerous times was this tweet still live. This was retweeted over 300 times.
Throughout the last two months we personally reported this tweet and the account multiple times. We also received numerous screenshots from other Twitter users who also reported this account. Despite the clear violation of Twitter TOS and being reported numerous times, why has Twitter decided to take no action against this account? I think it has been made abundantly clear that Twitter selectively enforces their Terms of Service in order to advance a left-wing ideology.
