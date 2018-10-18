waterspout
Multiple waterspouts were reported Wednesday off Lake Erie near Burke Lakefront Airport.

These funnels generally form over open water and climb upward when water temperatures rise and there is high humidity in the lowest several thousand feet of the atmosphere, according to weather.gov.






Waterspouts usually occur towards the end of summer during the months of August, September and October when the Great Lakes are at their warmest water levels.

The National Weather Service said boaters or persons living along the coast of the Great Lakes should them seriously as they could be destructive.