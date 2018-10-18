These funnels generally form over open water and climb upward when water temperatures rise and there is high humidity in the lowest several thousand feet of the atmosphere, according to weather.gov.
Neat weather phenom this AM waterspout on Lake Erie...#lifeonthelakeshore pic.twitter.com/YnUAXIAFut— Uncle An (@Acam61Andre) October 17, 2018
A good friend of mine just messaged me with video/photos of a possible waterspout/funnel cloud north of Cleveland, OH. Video from the Lincoln Electric Welding School in Cleveland - 10:24 AM ET @NWSCLE pic.twitter.com/5e4uUIWlNY— Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) October 17, 2018
Waterspouts usually occur towards the end of summer during the months of August, September and October when the Great Lakes are at their warmest water levels.
The National Weather Service said boaters or persons living along the coast of the Great Lakes should them seriously as they could be destructive.