Summer snow was showing up on the Cody Bowl cam at Jackson Hole

Summer snow was showing up on the Cody Bowl cam at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on August 27, 2018
Butterfly sunspot diagram shows that we are back at 1880's levels in terms of solar inactivity, hence our Earth should be showing signs of cooling as this couples with the regular 11 year solar cycle at its minimum.

Record cold Denver, record snow Missouri, winter weather advisories in Texas and Mexico in mid October, all the while corporate winter forecasts are now adjusted to record cold when last month they spouted warm winter due to global warming.


Sources