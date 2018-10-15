© Ruptly

Polish police deployed tear gas, water cannon, and concussion grenades on right-wing demonstrators as a city in the country's east hosted its very first gay rights march.in the city of Lublin on Saturday, according to AP.Footage posted online by Ruptly showed demonstrators in a standoff with riot police.The event took place just one day after Lublin's Court of Appeals overruled a ban by Mayor Krzysztof Zuk, who had previously prohibited the parade, citing security concerns.Despite the attempted interruption on Saturday,Although gay rights parades have been taking place in Warsaw and many other cities throughout Poland, the ruling conservative party is not supportive of gay rights groups.