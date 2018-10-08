© RTV6

Police are investigating after a loud "boom" shookWednesday evening.Police were called to the area of Washington Street and Campbell Road Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. after dozens of residents reported what sounded like an explosion.Phil Pash was driving nearby when the explosion happened.Watch the video above.So far police are not saying what caused the explosion or what they think it might have been.There have been no reports of injuries at this time.