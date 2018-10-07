Vehicles stranded at Bara-lacha la due to heavy snowfall, some 80 km away from Keylongin Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh

With parts of upper Himachal receiving several spells of snowfall and high altitude lakes frozen completely, winter this year has arrived at least a month in advance.

Upper regions of Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba districts and and the entire Lahaul valley have been covered in snow.

Rohtang pass, Baralacha pass, Kunzum pass and all major passes in these districts are covered with snow.

The peaks have witnessed frequent snowfall since early September.

Although peaks receiving snow in September is not new in Himachal, people have not seen such a heavy snowfall in the month.



The temperature plunged below freezing as Bhrigu, Dashour, Neelkanth, Suraj Tal and Chandratal lakes have frozen completely or partially.

"It's very cold here. Several feet of snowfall have uprooted fruit trees and destroyed our crops. Definitely, the winter season has started early and is going to be very harsh, said Rattan Katoch, a resident from Koksar village.

The meteorological department predicts more snowfall on high hills in Himachal between October 8 and 10.