A powerful 5.9 earthquake off the coast of Haiti has damaged some structures, according to the country's Civil Protection. The USGS registered the quake some 19 km off Ti Port-de-Paix at a depth of 11.7 km.There has been a report of at least one death, Frantz Duval, a journalist with the Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste, said on Twitter. An auditorium has reportedly collapsed in the northern part of the country, while a local police station has also been damaged, forcing police to release detainees from custody as a precaution."An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 has just hit Haiti. According to the first reports of the civil Protection, damage is recorded in the great North. I stay informed of the situation and work with the bodies concerned for an appropriate response."The quake also damaged the facade of a church in Plaisance and a house next door collapsed. President Jovenel Moïse urged the people to remain calm noting that "risk management system and the regional civil Protection directorates" have been activated to help the affected area.