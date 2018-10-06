© Surfing Nosara.



Original story:

11:50 a.m.: Initial photos from flooding in Nosara

3:10 p.m.: CNE provides update of emergency efforts

3:35 p.m.: Additional evacuation photos

Alexander Solís, President of the National Emergencies Commission (CNE), said nearly 1,000 people have been evacuated to at least 16 different shelter sites due to overflowing rivers in the provinces of Puntarenas and Guanacaste."Since [Thursday], we've had intense rains, especially in the Central Valley and the Nicoya Peninsula, in addition in the Central Pacific," Solís said. "This has caused multiple situations, especially in the Sector of Paquita [...] and in Puntarenas, especially in Chacarita, El Establo and El Roble, where it was necessary to move people to shelters."Solís also said landslides have blocked part of Route 160, which traverses the coast of Guanacaste, in addition to other streets in the northern province.He warned the public to exercise caution as rains are expected to continue throughout Friday. Even shallow flood waters pose drowning risks, and vehicles can stall or be swept away by moving water."It's important to mention we are predicting more rain throughout the rest of the day," Solís said. "So be attentive to areas of risk, leave them as a preventative measure, and please contact the Municipal Emergency Commissions that has already habilitated shelters throughout the province."Alina Trejos, a resident of Nosara, Guanacaste, said heavy rain overnight caused the Nosara River to overflow, flooding the entire town center. She said members of the public with paddleboards and kayaks are joining emergency crews to help people evacuate.Friday marks a year since Tropical Storm Nate killed dozens of people in Costa Rica and throughout Central America. Many communities have not fully recovered from the damage, which included destroyed roads and bridges.Photos and videos shared with The Tico Times captured the extent of Friday's flooding:Yamileth Astorga, Executive President of the Costa Rican Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers, said that