A family in Emarti, Trans Mara West Sub County, is mourning after their two children were struck dead by lightning.Two women escaped with injuries during the incident which occurred as they sheltered from rain inside their huts.Area Assistant Chief Samuel ole Musekenya said the deceased were pupils at Emarti Primary School. The boys had returned from school when tragedy struck.Mr. Musekenya confirmed that bodies of the deceased were immediately buried in their father's farm after the ugly incident as the Maa community believe that a person who dies in such incidents is a bad omen in the society and keeping such bodies for a long time would result to more deaths in the family.and residents are now urging the government to set up lightning arrestors in the area as the much awaited rains approach.Early this year, 24-year- old man was killed by lightning while in his house at Ol-chorro area in Narok North Sub County. A report on disasters in the country shows that about 30 people die from lightning in the country each year.The report further reveals that more people are struck by lightning in Western Kenya and in Kisii more than any other place in the country because their exposure is so high.