Stacy Mitchell, co-director at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, is someone whose work on Amazon I've cited on various occasions. She tweeted out an important thread this morning that helps you take a step back and not miss the forest for the trees.
Amazon is Far More Dangerous and Powerful Than You Want to Admit).
This is how Bezos rolls, he's willing to take short-term hits to dominate a market. What sacrifice is a wage hike if he assumes everyone else will have to do it as well? He knows Amazon's got the resources and capability to automate in a way others simply can't. Bezos see this as a win-win if he can also get everyone to pay $15 an hour. He gets to look like a leader, while also positioning Amazon for even greater market dominance in the long-run. You really think Bezos is advocating for a national minimum wage increase because he's suddenly a Bernie Sanders populist? Don't be stupid.
Which brings us to the next point. While Bezos' piss poor treatment of low level employees is well documented, Amazon poses a much larger threat in other respects. It's not just the company's increased ties to the U.S. military and intelligence agencies, though that's dangerous enough. The company's largest threat resides in its desire to not just dominate the market, but to become the market itself.
As Stacy Mitchell noted in her excellent 2017 article:
To describe Amazon as a retailer is to misunderstand what the company actually is, and to miss the depth of the threat that it poses to our liberty and the very idea of an open, competitive market.Jeff Bezos is a highly intelligent and cutthroat individual. He's able to see multiple steps ahead of most people, and this move to raise wages is a perfect example. He figures he can look like the good guy in the near-term, while solidifying market dominance and monopoly power in the big picture. Bezos plays the long game and he plays it really well. Don't take your eye off the ball or believe the hype for a minute.
It's not just that Amazon does many things besides sell stuff-that it manufactures thousands of products, from dress shirts to baby wipes, produces hit movies and television shows, delivers restaurant orders, offers loans, and may soon dispense prescription drugs. Jeff Bezos is after something so much bigger than any of this. His vision is for Amazon to control the underlying infrastructure of the economy. Amazon's website is already the dominant platform for digital commerce. Its Web Services division controls 44 percent of the world's cloud computing capacity and is relied on by everyone from Netflix to the Central Intelligence Agency. And the company has recently built out a vast network of distribution infrastructure to handle package delivery for itself and others.
About Michael Krieger: I attended college at Duke University where I earned a double major in Economics and Spanish. After completing my studies in 2000, I took a job at Lehman Brothers where I worked with the Oil analyst in the Equity Research Department. In 2005, I joined Sanford C. Bernstein where I served as the Commodities Analyst on the trading floor. About halfway through my time there, I started to branch out and write opinions on bigger picture "macro" topics that no one else at the firm was covering. These opinion pieces were extremely popular throughout the global investment community, and I traveled around providing advice to some of the largest mutual funds, pension funds and hedge funds in the world.
Comment: