whopping 59 centimetres of snow

where -14.2ºC was recorded, smashing the old mark of -5 set in 2012.

In Prince George, the mercury dipped to a record -12.1ºC, breaking the old one of -9.4 set in 1950.

Environment Canada says B.C.He said the front whipped down from the north and clashed with moisture from the Pacific Ocean. MacDonald said more records may be broken overnight, but it's not likely to be as cold as Wednesday."We are waking up to some frosty mornings," he said, adding that in Metro Vancouver, although the overnight low was around 2ºC, frost still accumulated on the ground.The record-breaking temperature for cold in B.C. on Wednesday was Clinton,Even Vancouver saw a record low, though the mercury didn't go below zero. Environment Canada recorded 1.6ºC at YVR on Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 2.8 in 1937.MacDonald said most regions should return to near-seasonal temperatures over the next week, but the overnight lows will remain slightly cooler than normal. So, for example, in Vancouver, overnight lows are expected to be around 5ºC, instead of a seasonal average of around 8.