Georgia will one day join the alliance, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, 10 years after the Western military organization first promised the South Caucasus country it would become a member."NATO's door remains open," Stoltenberg said in Brussels on October 3 after chairing a meeting between Georgian and NATO defense ministers.Stoltenberg said the NATO allies "welcomed the continued progress Georgia is making on reforms, in particular on more effective security and defense institutions and modernizing their armed forces."Georgia, a country of some 3.7 million people, fought a brief war with Russia in August 2008, and Moscow's continued military presence in the country's territory adds to tensions in the region.After the war, Russia left thousands of troops in Georgia's breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia and recognized both as independent countries.In an interview with the Kommersant FM radio station on August 6,that the military alliance's plans to eventually offer membership to Georgia are "absolutely irresponsible" and a "threat to peace."With reporting by AP