Fireball over Newfoundland
© Vince Gibbons/Twitter
Drivers on the Northeast Avalon caught sight of a shooting star Sunday night - and so did their dashcams.

Vince Gibbons captured the meteor streaking across the sky while driving on Columbus Drive in St. John's, just past Blackmarsh Road.


A little farther down Columbus, Alex Chafe also caught the meteor on video.


Some reported seeing the streak changing colours.