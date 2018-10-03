This is the highest ever amount recorded in a single day in the country.

A storm brought record rainfall and flooding to the historic city of Dubrovnik in Croatia on 02 October, 2018.According to Croatian public broadcaster HRT, 259.2 mm of rain fell between 05:00 and 08:00 local time, 02 October.Flooding appeared to be minor, although did cause some damage to buildings and a number of roads had to be closed. State Administration for Protection and Rescue (DUZS) said that by around 22:00, teams had carried out 68 interventions for pumping flood water and clearing debris around the city. DUZS said the worst problems for traffic were around entrances to the Old Town and in the Gruž neighbourhood further north. Much of the flood water has since receded.The public health authority announced that flooding had made water supply unsafe to drink in several areas around Dubrovnik.Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service (DHMZ) said that