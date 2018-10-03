© Alberto Lingria / Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of using a team of 'fixers' to obstruct a criminal investigation into allegations he raped a woman in a Las Vegas hotel room and coerced the victim into accepting $375,000 hush money.Las Vegas police confirmed that a they have reopened a sexual assault case from the same year, as per the request of the woman named in the suit made last month, AP reports.Mayorga's attorney Leslie Mark Stovall alleges the pair then reached an agreement by which Ronaldo would pay $375,000 if Mayorga never spoke of the incident.Accusations against Ronaldo in the lawsuit include: coercion and fraud, abuse of a vulnerable person, racketeering and civil conspiracy. It also states the "psychological trauma" of the assault left Mayorga "terrified."The Portuguese winger, 33, has branded the claims "fake news" and insisted such behavior is a normal ploy used by individuals "to promote" themselves by using his name.The player's legal team have claimed they intend to launch a counter suit against Der Spiegel over the publishing of "blatantly illegal" accusations. Christian Schertz, Ronaldo's lawyer, said the report was "an inadmissible reporting of suspicions in the area of privacy," per Reuters.