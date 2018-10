From Foolish Talk to Evil Madness - Nathan Cofnas (Philosophy)



Many historians continue to treat their "facts" as though they were "given" and refuse to recognize, unlike most scientists, that they are not so much "found" as "constructed" by the kinds of questions which the investigator asks of the phenomena before him.2

Feminists and Marxists, who hold opinions that are not generally accepted, get called "ideological" (and "political", "partisan", "polemical", and lots of other things) whereas those approaches which are more traditional, closer to what is familiar ... get to pass as "neutral" and "objective". ... A fundamental premise of feminist scholarship is that the perspective assumed to be "universal" that has dominated knowledge, shaping its paradigms and methods, has actually been male and culture-bound. I find it astonishing this needs repeating.5



There is really only one actor, p, and ~p is merely its receptacle. In the representation of the Venn diagram, p penetrates a passive, undifferentiated universal other which is specified as a lack, which offers no resistance, and whose behavior it controls completely.



Editor's note: For the past year scholars James Lindsay, Helen Pluckrose, and Peter Boghossian have sent fake papers to various academic journals which they describe as specialising in activism or "grievance studies."To date, their project has been successful: seven papers have passed through peer review and have been published,, rewritten in the language of Intersectionality theory and published in the Gender Studies journal Affilia.Below is a response to the scandal from five academics who are currently researching, publishing and teaching in the fields of Philosophy, English Studies, Behavioral Genetics and Economics.Nathan Cofnas is reading for a DPhil in philosophy at the University of Oxford. His work focuses on the philosophy of biology, broadly construed. He has published on such topics as innateness, the ethical implications of individual differences in intelligence, and Jewish cultural evolution. You can follow him on Twitter @nathancofnas Twenty years ago, Alan Sokal called postmodernism "fashionable nonsense." Today, postmodernism isn't a fashion - it's our culture.Postmodernists pretend to be experts in what they call "theory." They claim that, although their scholarship may seem incomprehensible, this is because they are like mathematicians or physicists: they express profound truths in a way that cannot be understood without training. Lindsay, Boghossian, and Pluckrose expose this for the lie that it is.Critics of Sokal point out that his paper was never subjected to peer review, and they say it was unfair to expect the editors of Social Text to spot errors concerning math and science. This time there are no excuses. LBP's papers were fully peer reviewed by leading journals.King Solomon said of the fool: "His talk begins as foolishness and ends as evil madness" (Ecclesiastes 10:13). Can a disregard for evidence, logic, and open inquiry combined with a burning hatred for large classes of people perceived as political opponents ("racists," "sexists," "homophobes," "transphobes," etc.) possibly lead to a good result? The editors and peer reviewers who handled LBP's papers have revealed their true, vicious attitudes.Neema Parvini is a senior lecturer in English at the University of Surrey, and is a proud member of the Heterodox Academy as well as The Evolution Institute. He has has written five books, the latest of which is Shakespeare's Moral Compass. He is currently working on a new book for Palgrave Macmillan called The Defenders of Liberty: Human Nature, Individualism, and Property Rights, a study of 500 years of thinking about freedom in the West, from Machiavelli to Milton Friedman. Follow him on Twitter @neemaparvini1 The news that these journals are nakedly ideological will not surprise many of those who work within the disciplines of the humanities in the modern academy.Around that time the great historian of the Tudor period, G.R. Elton, had been fighting rear-guard action for the discipline he loved. He saw history in the tradition of Leopold von Ranke: a meticulous examination of the primary evidence and a refusal to allow present-day concerns or attitudes to colour the subject matter. But traditional history, like all other disciplines, came under attack. Elton fumed that the younger generation was on "the intellectual equivalent of crack", addicted to the "cancerous radiation that comes from the foreheads of Derrida and Foucault".But Elton lost the day to Hayden White who "deconstructed" history by complaining that:White's point is that there can be no such thing as "objectivity" in history, it is merely a form of storytelling driven by the subjective interests of the scholar. Accordingly, historians now sought to rebuild their discipline "on assumptions that directly challenge the empiricist paradigm."In literary studies, the radical feminist Hélène Cixous argued that the ideology of patriarchy was all around us: "a kind of vast membrane enveloping everything", a "skin" that "encloses us like a net or like closed eyelids".How could anyone lay claim to "objectivity" in such conditions? By 1991, such thinking had become de rigueur. In an essay called "The Myth of Neutrality, Again?" the feminist critic Gayle Greene wrote bluntly:Where some of us might see Niccolò Machiavelli, Francis Bacon, John Locke, Thomas Hobbes, Rene Descartes, or David Hume palpably struggling with the deepest questions of political philosophy or epistemology,Thus, the competing systems of knowledge that came out of the Enlightenment - rationalism and empiricism - are both always-already tainted as "products of the patriarchy."G. R. Elton, Return to Essentials: Some Reflections on the Present State of Historical Study (1991; Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2002), pp. 10, 12-3.Hayden White, 'The Burden of History', History and Theory 5:2 (1966), p. 127.Alun Munslow, Deconstructing History, 2nd edn (1997; New York and London: Routledge, 2006), p. 34.Catherine Clément and Hélène Cixous, The Newly Born Woman (London: I.B. Tauris & Co., 1975), p. 145.Gayle Greene, "The Myth of Neutrality, Again?", in Shakespeare, Left and Right, ed Ivo Kamps (London: Routledge, 1991), pp. 23-4.Rosalind Arden is a Research Associate at the Centre for Philosophy of Natural and Social Science at the London School of Economics. Her PhD in Behavioral Genetics focused on intelligence. Being brighter is associated with health benefits in humans. It may also be true in dogs; she is currently probing the feasibility and utility of the dog as model of ageing and dementia. Follow her on Twitter @Rosalind_Arden_ Twenty-two years ago Alan Sokal thought it did. Stepping lightly away, for the moment, from an apparently absorbing interest in zero-free regions for multivariate Tutte polynomials (alias Potts-model partition functions) of graphs and matroids Now, three academics have submitted twenty spoof manuscripts to journals chosen for respectability in their various disciplines. Seven papers were accepted before the experiment stopped; more are surviving peer review. This new raid on screamingly barmy pseudo-scholarship is the Alan Sokal Opening, weaponised. Like dedicated traceurs in a Parkour-fest, the trio scrambled over the terrain of what they call Grievance Studies. And they dropped fire-crackers.The most shocking, (not published, its status is "revise and resubmit") is a "Feminist Approach to Pedagogy." It proposes "experiential reparations" as a corrective for privileged students. These include sitting on the floor, wearing chains, or being purposely spoken over. Reviewers have commented that the authors risk exploiting underprivileged students by burdening them with an expectation to teach about privilege.Did it begin with scholars wanting to right social wrongs? A wish to emphasise, within academic writing, the value of treating one another fairly, of reducing, or eliminating, discrimination on grounds of ancestry, disability, sex, or sexual orientation? Perhaps such scholars were fed up with an implicit hierarchical model of academic discourse in which (like the wrong-headed March of Progress apes-to-man illustration) poetry sits meekly at the left of the line, while biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics strut proudly, at the far right, triumphal, end? If scholars wanted to reduce bias and barriers, the wrong fights have been picked. Here are just three problems with parts of academia that this new manuscript hoax has exposed.The first is a battle with language. Readers are ill-served by opaque writing. Text can be hard-going because of its specialised content (such as string theory), or hard to decode because it has been written to sexily seduce the reader into slowly undressing the meaning (such as poetry, take, for example, the metaphysicals).Secondly, for academia to be worth anything,This holds for quantitative, qualitative, and post-qualitative (whatever that is) research. Reviewers and editors must object when results or interpretation over-reach the methods.Lastly, and most importantly, there is evidence from this experiment, and from the literature in which it is embedded, of a great change in perceptions about what constitutes vice. When I grew up something like the following order of badness prevailed: murder (the worst), followed by serious physical violence, cheating and lying, nasty shouting, nasty speaking and at the milder end, nasty thinking. This has changed.This, while actual scientific waffle - and worse - is published without criticism. Another sign is the widespread use of that dead metric, the Implicit Association Test, which should long ago have been put out of its misery with a shot of pentobarbital.Where the hell is Orwell when we need him?Neven Sesardic is a Croatian philosopher who has taught philosophy at universities in Croatia, the United States, Japan, England, and Hong Kong. His recent books include When Reason Goes on Holiday: Philosophers in Politics (Encounter Books, 2016) and Making Sense of Heritability (Cambridge University Press, 2005). He has also published a number of articles in leading philosophy journals. Follow him on Twitter @NSesardic One cannot properly judge this new (multiple) version of the Sokal affair before studying the fake articles that were part of the project conducted by Lindsay, Boghossian, and Pluckrose.Among all these submitted papers mixing "absurdities and morally fashionable political ideas" the project collaborators single out the article that was accepted by the journal Hypatia (A Journal of Feminist Philosophy) as their most important success. Indeed, kudos to them.So Hypatia was a logical and easy choice for the attempt to place a fake paper in one of the well-known philosophy journals.Occasionally, however, unintentional absurdities of feminist thinking have crept into much better philosophical journals than Hypatia. A good example is an article from the Australasian Journal of Philosophy in which a feminist describes a "phallic drama" involving two statements, p and ~p (the negation of p):Note that this is no longer a Sokal-type hoax but an instance of authentic feminist philosophy. Sometimes it is impossible to tell the difference. For more information about how caving in to feminism damages philosophy as a discipline see the 2014 article co-authored by Rafael De Clercq and me.At the beginning of the text in which the three collaborators explain their project, they write: "Because of the politicized nature of these disciplines, it bears mentioning that all three of us would be best classified as left-leaning liberals." Sokal himself also found it important to stress, while explaining his hoax, that he was a man of the Left. I am puzzled by this.I was in a similar situation in 1981 when I wrote my first article in a series of criticisms of Marxism in what was then Yugoslavia. A friend of mine, slightly worried about me and possible consequences of publishing that article, advised me to add one sentence and say that despite attacking Marxism I at least supported socialism. I refused to do that, not only because I was not a socialist, but primarily because I thought that the question whether I was a socialist or not was entirely irrelevant for my article.Besides, even if I had been a socialist I would still have been against publicly subscribing to socialism on such occasions. For, although in this way it might have been somewhat easier for me to attack Marxism, the widespread practice of declaring one's political views might have made the discussion more difficult for those who were not socialists and who had political opinions that were widely and more strongly condemned.The same applies to the current situation of the dominance of the Left in Western universities.Jonathan Anomaly is a faculty fellow at the Institute for Practical Ethics at UCSD , a founding faculty member of the Philosophy, Politics, & Economics program at USD , and will be a visiting scholar at Oxford University in Winter 2019. His current research focuses on the moral and legal dimensions of synthetic biology, including gene editing, and the use of synthetic phage viruses to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria. More generally, he writes about the relative role of social norms and legal institutions in solving different kinds of collective action problems. Anomaly is co-author of Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (Oxford University Press, 2015), his publications can be found here , and he can be contacted at anomaly@ucsd.edu The authors have pulled off a modern Sokal hoax. The sequel is rarely as good as the original, but in this case it was more comprehensive and more fun than Sokal's mockery of postmodernist scholarship (a computer-generated version of which can be found here ). The project exposes some of the cultish ideas shared by faculty who have created fake subjects and staffed their departments with political activists. Many faculty in these departments seem alarmingly eager to hijack for their own ends the emotional circuitry of teenagers who arrive on campus in search of a tribe to join and a dragon to slay.If this were the extent of the problem, we could laugh it off as a strange new sport that occurs on college quads rather than in football stadiums. But it is much worse than this. The main problem is not the rise of trendy disciplines with names that end with the word "studies," or the opportunity cost of spending taxpayer money on bogus scholarship and bad education rather than medical research and space exploration.To take an example, many students in universities and employees at Google take bias training courses that tell them "white privilege" and "systemic racism" explain disparities in outcomes between groups, despite the fact that - to take one example - Asian Americans from China and India ('people of color') make more money and are incarcerated at lower rates than whites.Boghossian, Lindsay, and Pluckrose did not publish their articles in the top journals of core fields like economics or psychology, so some skeptics might dismiss the project as a waste of time. But their articles did pass peer review in journals from fields whose basic assumptions are shared by mainstream subjects like literature, sociology, and (increasingly) philosophy.These are the dangers of our time. It is worth reminding those who subsidize this circus that we're not in Las Vegas.What happens on campus doesn't stay on campus.