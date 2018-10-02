Hot spots at Barren Island volcano suggesting
© MODIS / Univ. Hawaii
Hot spots at Barren Island volcano suggesting lava flows from the crater on the northern flank of the cone
A new eruption seems to be going on at the remote island (the only active volcano of India): since around 25 Sep, a strong thermal signal has been visible on satellite data and suggests lava flows on the north flank of the active cone, probably reaching the NW coast.

Location map of Barren Island.

Location map of Barren Island.
Heat radiation from Barren Island during the
© Mirova
Heat radiation from Barren Island during the past months
Satellite image from Barren Island yesterday showing a gas or ash plume drifting NW

Satellite image from Barren Island yesterday showing a gas or ash plume drifting NW