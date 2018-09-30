A Kenya Wildlife Service ranger was killed by a black rhino in Lake Nakuru National Park, officials said.The park's senior warden Catherine Wambani confirmed the incident adding that it occurred early Saturday."A ranger lost his life after he was attacked by a black rhino," said Ms Wambani without divulging more details.The ranger was on patrol inside the park in company of a colleague when the lone black rhino attacked them."He fell down and the rhino violently attacked him as he sprawled on the ground," said a KWS personnel who cannot be named because he is not authorised to speak to the press.Efforts by his colleague to save him by shooting in the air were futile as the animal attacked the ranger."Usually black rhinos are lone and unfriendly and easily attack any intruder they perceive to be their enemies," the source said.