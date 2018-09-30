A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.6 occured in the Fiji islands region on Sunday. The earthquake occured 260 kilometres north-northeast (NNE) of Ndoi Island. There was no report of casualties or damage. An initial reading by USGS put the quake at a magnitude of 6.8, but that was revised downward. Further details were awaited.Earlier this month, the Pacific island was rocked by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. A devastating earthquake and tsunami hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Friday. At least 832 people lost their lives in the natural disaster.