A shopping center heavily damaged following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia September 28, 2018
Scores of people have been killed in Indonesia's Sulawesi island, struck by a 7.7-magnitude quake, which triggered a tsunami that swept through two coastal towns. Dozens of houses have been flattened, burying victims under rubble.
Harrowing images have come from Indonesia, showing the scale of destruction that the Sulawesi quake inflicted on the towns of Palu and Donggala, located close to the epicenter of the quake that wrought havoc on the island on Friday afternoon.
The quake severely damaged roads, rending some of them impassable.
A large bridge over a coastal river in Palu collapsed and was reduced to debris.
Spokesman for National Disaster Mitigation Agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, posted before and after pictures of the city's landmark.
Rescue efforts have been hampered by a power blackout that hit the affected towns, making it impossible for the authorities to estimate the real number of victims.
Dr. H. Wiranto, Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, said on Friday evening that the authorities were still having difficulties with receiving feedback from the regions severely affected by the disaster.
He said that the government might have to resort to the satellite communication provided by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency if power is not restored by Sunday morning.
With the lack of official death toll, the national disaster agency says it's recovered at least 48 bodies after the quake and the ensuing tsunami that hit the coastline with 3-meter (10 foot) high waves.
The Palu airport has also been damaged, losing some 500 meters of its 2,500-meter long runway. However, the authorities assured that the remaining length will be enough for Hercules cargo aircraft to land and bring essential supplies to the hard-hit regions.
The aftermath of the tsunami that hit the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia on Friday.
UPDATE: RT
on 29th Sept. reports:
The disaster claimed the lives of some 384 people and left around 500 injured after the tsunami hit the coastline with 3-meter (10 foot) high waves, the spokesman of Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency said on Saturday.
He added that the number of victims may further rise. The announced death toll only includes the data from Palu, but the casualties in nearby Donggala Regency are currently unknown.
Earlier this year, a series of powerful earthquakes hit Lombok in Indonesia
, killing more than 550 people on the tourist island and neighboring Sumbawa. Some 1,500 people were injured and about 400,000 residents were displaced after their homes were destroyed.
UPDATE: Sky News
on 30th Sept. reports:
The death toll from Indonesia's earthquake and tsunami disaster has risen to 832, officials have confirmed.
The national disaster mitigation agency warned the figure could climb higher as the affected area on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi is bigger than initially thought.
Many people were reported trapped in the rubble of buildings brought down in the 7.5 magnitude earthquake which struck on Friday and triggered tsunami waves as high as six metres (20 feet).
Almost all the deaths have been recorded in Palu, two days after the waves slammed into the city of 350,000.
Eleven deaths had been recorded in the nearby region of Donggala to the the north of Palu, agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.
"The death is believed to be still increasing since many bodies were still under the wreckage while many have not able to be reached," he said.
An aerial view of part of the city destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu
He added that the access to Donggala, as well as the towns of Sigi and Boutong, is limited and there are no comprehensive reports from those areas.
The new toll comes after Indonesian vice-president Jusuf Kalla said the final number of dead could be in the "thousands".
Risa Kusuma, a 35-year-old mother comforting her feverish baby boy at an evacuation centre in Palu, said: "Every minute an ambulance brings in bodies.
"Clean water is scarce. The minimarkets are looted everywhere."
Hundreds of stricken people have been looting supermarkets and petrol stations amid an acute shortage of water, food and fuel.
Residents were seen scrambling over broken glass and through broken-down barricades at a supermarket in the centre and making off with plastic bin bags full of goods including nappies, crisps and gas canisters.
One man shouted: "There has been no aid, we need to eat. We don't have any other choice, we must get food."
Residents outside a badly damaged shopping mall following Friday's tsunami in Palu
Rescuers have been trying to reach trapped victims in collapsed buildings after the tsunami hit the two central Indonesian cities - sweeping away buildings with massive waves.
People could be heard calling out from the eight-story Roa-Roa Hotel which toppled in the disaster.
"I can still hear the voices of the survivors screaming for help while inspecting the compound," said Muhammad Syaugi, the head of Indonesia's search and rescue agency.
The previous official death toll from the earthquake and tsunami was reported at 405, with all fatalities coming from Palu.
Drone footage shows the damage after the earthquake and tsunami:
As the death toll soars frantic search and rescue operations continue:
