After two days of ginning up publicity with the news he has a "100 percent credible" accuser against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, adding that she has "multiple witnesses to corroborate her story" and that she is "willing to take a polygraph," Avenatti appeared to walk back that assurance in a Tuesday morning tweet.
A few minutes after this apparent walk back, where he appears to be blaming the woman if he does not deliver what he promised, Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels made famous by CNN, locked public access to his Twitter account.
Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here
Comment: Avenatti may have gone a step to far this time in his bid to remain in the public eye.