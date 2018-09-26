© Cristen Selby

A dark base of cumulus clouds over the Gulf of Mexico gave way to a waterspout this morning near the Galveston Seawall, providing a somewhat rare sight for nearby drivers and pedestrians.but forecasters predict a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the area later this afternoon.Cristen Selby filmed the video around 7:30 a.m. near 69th Street and the Seawall."Beautiful," Selby said. "You don't always get to see a water spout that close to shore."According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, waterspouts can either form in fair weather or through a tornado that forms over the water.The waterspout filmed Tuesday morning appears to be a fair weather waterspout, which generally are not associated with thunderstorms, the NOAA said."While tornadic waterspouts develop downward in a thunderstorm, a fair weather waterspout develops on the surface of the water and works its way upward," according to the NOAA.Rain chances are high in Galveston throughout the week. The National Weather Service predicts a 70 percent chance of storms Wednesday, a 60 percent chance on Thursday and a 60 percent chance on Friday.The weather service expected additional waterspouts across the coastal counties this morning.