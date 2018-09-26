In Vijayapura

As many as 18 sheep died after being struck by lightning in Dongaon village of Chitapur taluk in Kalaburagi district on Tuesday. The sheep belonged to Ravi Pujari. A case has been registered in the Chitapur Police Station.Vijayapura Special Correspondent writes:In Vijayapura district, three people and 25 sheep died in two incidents of lightning strike on Tuesday. In the first incident in Kanal village of Basavanabagewadi taluk, Vithal Natikar (28) and Yelgurappa Yerjhari (27) died and their 25 sheep perished when lightning struck them.In the other incident, Mallamma Jalpur (42) died after being struck by lightning as she was standing under a tree when it was raining in Hirur village of Muddebihal taluk.