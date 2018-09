© Arkansas Tonight/Rooker

Imagine you're a high school student doing a homework assignment on the Federal Reserve. You go to YouTube and type in "Federal Reserve" in the search bar and find "Century of Enslavement: The History of the Federal Reserve." The horror! Luckily, you don't have to worry about that, because now that MSNBC and Mother Jones have ganged up, it's being scrubbed from the search results! Welcome to the world of soft censorship, folks!NOTES The Progressive Attack on the YouTube Political Sphere (Sargon of Akkad) How I Know We're Winning (Computing Forever)