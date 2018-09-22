© Cebu Provincial Government



as many as 50 may still be missing

© Cebu Provincial Government



Social Media

Hi! I'm Hannah. To help those who got affected by the landslide at Naga City, Cebu. Our Student Council from the University of Cebu-Main campus is accepting any kinds of donation from anyone who wants to help the victims. For anyone who got questions you may visit our Facebook+ pic.twitter.com/BgGYDKincO — 𝓬𝔂𝓹𝓱𝓪𝓪 (@ultaeemate) September 20, 2018



Situation right now at the Enan Chiong Center in the City of Naga, Cebu, which serves as one of the evac centers for the families living near the landslide area. Food packs and necessities are being provided by the city govt, the Capitol, and other LGUs, govt agencies and groups. pic.twitter.com/BT5kVCPPwY — Cebu Provincial Government (@cebugovph) September 20, 2018



At least 20 people have died after a massive landslide near Naga City, Cebu Province, Central Visayas Region, central Philippines.The landslide struck in Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Tinaan, on 20 SeptemberAt least 14 houses have been severely damaged. The affected area is estimated to be around five-hectares.Search and rescue teams have been deployed to the area.The landslide occurred in or close to a cement quarry. The Philippines Department of Social Welfare and Development said that areas around the quarry have been evacuated, with at least 427 families displaced.Cebu Governor, Hilario P. Davide III visited the area and ordered the temporary stoppage of all quarry operations in Cebu Province. The governor also requested a review into quarry permits issued by the Province to make sure that the areas of operation of these companies are implementing safety measures for the nearby residents.