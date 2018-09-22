Landslide in Naga City, Cebu Philippines,
At least 20 people have died after a massive landslide near Naga City, Cebu Province, Central Visayas Region, central Philippines.

The landslide struck in Sitio Sindulan, Barangay Tinaan, on 20 September after a period of heavy rain. At least 14 houses have been severely damaged. The affected area is estimated to be around five-hectares.

Search and rescue teams have been deployed to the area. According to the latest available figures from Naga City government, at least 9 people have been rescued from the landslide but as many as 50 may still be missing.

The landslide occurred in or close to a cement quarry. The Philippines Department of Social Welfare and Development said that areas around the quarry have been evacuated, with at least 427 families displaced.




Cebu Governor, Hilario P. Davide III visited the area and ordered the temporary stoppage of all quarry operations in Cebu Province. The governor also requested a review into quarry permits issued by the Province to make sure that the areas of operation of these companies are implementing safety measures for the nearby residents.

