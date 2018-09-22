Iraninan Revolutionary Guard
© AFP
Unknown assailants have attacked an army parade in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz. The attack has left at least eight soldiers and several attackers dead, local media reports.

Gunmen opened fire from behind the stands during a military parade in Ahvaz on Saturday, killing and injuring several people. Shooting broke out several minutes into the parade, which featured troops from the Iranian Army's 92nd armored division, Iran's ISNA news agency reported.

The assailants were apparently wearing military uniforms, and the attack lasted for about 10 minutes. The agency's Twitter account has released a set of photos showing the aftermath of the attack.


The gunfire left at least eight people dead, Tasnim said. According to conflicting reports, as many as 20 people were injured in the exchange of fire. Four out of five attackers were killed as troops and security forces returned fire.

The parade was attended by members of the local elite, including the Ahvaz governor as well as high-ranking clerics and MPs. No one has claimed credit for the shooting yet.

The attack comes as the nation commemorates the end of the eight-year Iran-Iraq conflict. The anniversary was marked by a grand military event in Tehran, where mobile missile launchers, heavy armor, and troops paraded through the main street of the capital.

During the Tehran parade, Iranian leaders seized the opportunity to send a message to the US. Hassan Rouhani said Iran will never abandon its efforts to develop ballistic missiles, as these are "the most powerful weapons of the Islamic Republic." He stressed their "defensive" nature, however.