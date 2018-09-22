© Henning Bagger / Ritzau Scanpix



Third storm this year

In the northwestern part of Jutland, the wind reached storm power, while the winds have reached hurricane strength.The storm Knud has shrugged in the wood crowns and torn in the backwaters of northwestern Jutland a large part of Friday afternoon and evening. In this area, meanwhile, measured mean winds of regular storms and winds of hurricane strength.The wind reached the first time at 15:30 in Hanstholm, when the wind speed exceeded 24.4 meters per second, which is the limit of storm.Since then, the mean wind reached 26 meters per second, while the wind blasts peaked at 34.5 meters per second, which is hurricane strength.In the evening, the wind also reached storm strength in Hirtshals - also at 26 meters per second, while the gusts reached 32.9 meters per second.Several other places in the northwestern part of the country, the wind has hit a stormy storm with a storm and a strong storm - and on Bornholm, too, a lot of weather was felt when Knud threw 28.6 meters per second.The rest of the evening continues to blow very strongly along Jammer Bay in northwestern Jutland, but the wind will gradually decline in the coming hours.With the medium of storm Friday, the third time in 2018 is that the wind reaches the storm.The first time it was on February 11, where Blåvand measured a mean wind of 25.7 meters per second, while by August 10th average mean was 26.4 meters per second at Rønbjerg Huse ved Limfjorden in connection with the storm Johanne.In addition, the 26 meters per second measured in Hirtshals and Hanstholm, the highest mean wind measured in September since 1988.Translated by google