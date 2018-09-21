Puppet Masters
'Remedy the mistake or bear the consequences': China threatens US over sanctions on military
RT
Fri, 21 Sep 2018 17:24 UTC
China's Foreign Ministry did not mince words, saying Washington should immediately correct its "mistakes" before it's too late or face the consequences for the decision.
"We strongly call on the US to remedy the mistake and cancel the sanctions. Otherwise, the US has to bear the consequences," spokesperson Geng Shuang said as cited by Chinese media.
The Trump administration slapped China's Equipment Development Department - the country's leading arms acquisition body - with penalties on Thursday. Beijing's decision to purchase Russian Su-35 fighter jets and S-400 surface-to-air missile system drew Washington's ire. The US stressed that Moscow is in fact is the "ultimate target" of the restrictions.
The US' measures will not, however, affect Sino-Russian strategic cooperation, which will only further grow, Geng stated.
The latest punitive measures appear to be nothing but an instrument to shield US financial interests.
"Sanctions are used as a weapon of unfair competition - all of this we perfectly remember from the situation with the Nord Stream 2," Senator Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian Upper House Committee for International Relations, said.
The punitive measures are part of China-related "hysteria," over Beijing's ever-growing economy, which is currently sweeping Washington, author and historian Gerald Horne believes. Speaking to RT, the analyst said the US is well advised to halt the aggressive approach to avoid unpredictable consequences.
"If this particular escalation on Washington's part continues then it's no telling what the ultimate result will bring," Horne told RT, adding that both Washington and Beijing would be affected by the consequences.
Beijing's furious response comes amid a raging trade war kicked off by Washington. US President Donald Trump decided to hit Beijing with tariffs, claiming there was unfair competition and intellectual property theft by China. The escalation has already resulted in reciprocal tariffs on billions of dollars-worth of goods and open disputes at the WTO.
In another move, the US reportedly ordered Chinese official state-run news agency Xinhua and the China Global Television Network (CGTN), to register as foreign agents under the Nazi-era Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Ultra-Orthodox Israeli radio station fined $280k for not allowing women on its airwaves
- 5 injured in shooting at family wake in Syracuse, New York
- Long-dormant Yellowstone hot spring erupts, highest spew since 1957
- Worst idea ever: Climatologists want to build a wall around Antarctic ice sheets to protect them
- 'Remedy the mistake or bear the consequences': China threatens US over sanctions on military
- Ukraine brags its airborne troops captured US HQ during exercise in Germany
- Radical anti-Putin stars, once beloved by the West, now face prison in Europe
- Why is it everyone notices when a single Israeli settler is killed, but not when hundreds of Palestinians are murdered?
- UK boasts of securing its skies from 'aggression'... by peeking at Russian bombers in int'l airspace
- Swedish professor of neuroscience may lose job for transgressing on transgender ideology
- US Olympic women's volleyball star indicted for first-degree murder, child abuse in Puerto Rico
- Former Southwest Airline employee sues company over 'whites only' break room & home-made 'noose'
- Reasonable question: Trump asks 'If alleged 'attack' was that bad, why didn't someone call the FBI 36 years ago?'
- Party girl: Why Kavanaugh accuser's high school yearbooks were scrubbed from the internet
- More thoughts on Putin, Israel and the downed Il-20
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Where is Your Awareness?
- Suitable and adequate compromise: Putin and Erdogan have concluded a good deal on Idlib
- Former Obama-Clinton Democrat operative now advising Kavanaugh accuser
- Russian aircraft downed over Syria: A USS Liberty moment or an MH17 moment?
- Researchers identify earliest known animal though analyzing fossilized cholesterol molecules
- 'Remedy the mistake or bear the consequences': China threatens US over sanctions on military
- Ukraine brags its airborne troops captured US HQ during exercise in Germany
- UK boasts of securing its skies from 'aggression'... by peeking at Russian bombers in int'l airspace
- Reasonable question: Trump asks 'If alleged 'attack' was that bad, why didn't someone call the FBI 36 years ago?'
- Party girl: Why Kavanaugh accuser's high school yearbooks were scrubbed from the internet
- More thoughts on Putin, Israel and the downed Il-20
- Suitable and adequate compromise: Putin and Erdogan have concluded a good deal on Idlib
- Former Obama-Clinton Democrat operative now advising Kavanaugh accuser
- Russian aircraft downed over Syria: A USS Liberty moment or an MH17 moment?
- Critical thoughts on the downing of Russia's IL-20
- Jack Ma: Trade should be 'propeller of peace' between US & China
- Trump reportedly urged Spain to 'build a wall' along Sahara to stop migrants
- Trump demands OPEC lower oil prices, claims US 'protects' Middle East countries
- Google reportedly tweaked algorithm for stories about immigration debate
- Analysts estimate what might cause Idlib demilitarized zone to collapse
- Cooking the books? FBI had two sets of Trump investigation records
- Classmate of Kavanaugh accuser backtracks on claim that "incident did happen"
- FBI memos raise deep questions about Russia/Trump intel assessment
- Mercenaries trained in Israel are leading battles against the Houthis of Al-Hudayda, Yemen
- Russia and US to work 'closely' to evacuate refugees from Rukban camp to Syrian-controlled territory
- Ultra-Orthodox Israeli radio station fined $280k for not allowing women on its airwaves
- 5 injured in shooting at family wake in Syracuse, New York
- Radical anti-Putin stars, once beloved by the West, now face prison in Europe
- Why is it everyone notices when a single Israeli settler is killed, but not when hundreds of Palestinians are murdered?
- Swedish professor of neuroscience may lose job for transgressing on transgender ideology
- US Olympic women's volleyball star indicted for first-degree murder, child abuse in Puerto Rico
- Former Southwest Airline employee sues company over 'whites only' break room & home-made 'noose'
- Multiple deaths reported in shooting in Harford County, Maryland - Shooter was disgruntled female employee
- Montana restaurant slammed online for canceling rally hosted by Trump Jr.
- 'We still get replaced by a man': Afghan women on failed US gender equality program
- More than half of Detroit schools test positive for high levels of lead & copper in drinking water
- Germany sees sharp rise in violent attacks against journalists in 2018
- Assange reveals biggest threat to humanity in latest released recording before blackout
- Fears serial killer loose after second woman stabbed to death in provincial Russian town in 24 hrs
- Salisbury hoaxers revealed to be drug dealer, 'high-class' prostitute - Shapiro claims she used to work for Mossad
- Twitter allows paid FGM ad to appear on platform - removed after user outrage
- Social contagion: Australian fruit-needle scare spreads to bananas, mangos
- How non-Russian pro-Russians turned on Russia because it didn't attack Israel in response to plane downing tragedy
- Cody Wilson, 3D gun pioneer, wanted for sexual assault of a minor
- Two teens arrested in Kent, UK on suspicion of plotting terrorist attacks
- Flashback: Partners in crime: The CIA and American Psychological Association
- Scientists believe they've solved mystery of Caravaggio's death
- Flashback: Wall Street's 'James Bond of money' and the killer bag lady
- Archaeologists discover evidence of ancient Italian hemp fiber production in skeletal teeth
- Flashback: Taking down their own asset: CIA-drug money laundering and the assassination of Nicholas Deak
- Steppe sons: The Aryans did not come from India, they conquered it
- Wikileaks docs reveal Assange bid for Russian visa
- Sandstone sphinx dating from last dynasty of ancient Egypt uncovered in Aswan
- So what if Braveheart isn't historically accurate - its an inspirational story of rebellion and courage against foreign occupation
- Legends of a medieval female pope may be true
- Computer science professor says old websites vanish every day: 'We lose far more than we save'
- Debunking Churchill: It's time to face the painful truth that Winston's vanity and recklessness cost countless British lives and lost the empire
- When Khrushchev toured America: 'No sour cabbage soup for these people'
- 50,000 year old mummified wolf pup and caribou found in Yukon permafrost gold miners in Canada
- Did a love of beer inspire agriculture 13,700 years ago?
- Earliest known drawing found on rock in South African cave
- Why the Attica prison revolt still matters today
- The Corbett Report: The 9/11 War Games
- Diabolic false flag empire: A review of David Ray Griffin's The American Trajectory: Divine or Demonic?
- The Uyghurs: How a Eurasian steppe empire coped with decades of drought
- Worst idea ever: Climatologists want to build a wall around Antarctic ice sheets to protect them
- Researchers identify earliest known animal though analyzing fossilized cholesterol molecules
- Gaia satellite detects a shake in the Milky Way
- 'Deep creep' discovery near California's deadliest faults could explain mystery earthquakes
- Mysterious infrared signal from a neutron star detected by researchers
- Region head predicts cloned woolly mammoths will roam Siberia again within a decade
- Live long & prosper: Real-life Planet Vulcan orbiting 'Star Trek' sun & could host life
- The Moon is electric
- Earth's biological diversity: There are more microbial species on Earth than stars in the galaxy
- Hints of a fourth type of invisible neutrino creates more confusion
- Japanese physicists record largest magnetic field ever generated indoors
- Scientists observe origins of elusive sprites that appear above thunderstorms
- 'The Magnificent Seven': Hubble detects never-before-seen features around neutron star
- Scientist finds a multitude of unique microbes that propagate from plastic waste in the sea
- Drowning in plastic: Scientists find two additional locations containing enormous patches of debris
- Mystery see-through scaleless 'fish' found lurking miles down in Pacific deep
- Prime numbers share a surprising pattern with crystals
- Study finds: Hundreds of bacteria found in the gut can generate electricity
- New neurons discovered in inner ear by Swedish researchers
- Michigan rockhunter discovers glowing, florescent rocks called "yooperlites"
- Long-dormant Yellowstone hot spring erupts, highest spew since 1957
- Medicane expected to fully form east of Sardinia over next 24 hours
- The next big 'space weather' event poses an astronomical risk to modern man
- Mysterious burning hole with flames shooting out of it in Midway, Arkansas baffles geologists
- Iceland's Katla volcano charging up for eruption
- Sun dogs spotted in the skies of northeastern Ohio
- Millions of farm animals killed in flooding from Hurricane Florence
- Invasive mosquitoes are 'spreading like wildfire' across California
- Thousands of spiders descend on Greek town and cover it with 300-meter-long cobweb
- Video shows fire tornado in British Columbia, Canada
- Storm Ali: Two dead after 100mph winds lash UK and Ireland - UPDATE
- Rare earthquake hits West Jutland, Denmark
- Huge crop losses expected as Hurricane Florence battered North Carolina just before harvest
- Scientists observe ice thickening above 'inactive' volcano in Antarctica
- 100 presumed dead after Typhoon Mangkhut triggers landslide in Philippines
- Mysterious microbes turning the world's ice pink
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Robert Felix - Onset of crop losses, cosmic rays and cold climate (2 of 3)
- Florence death toll rises to 31 as flooding continues
- China evacuates millions after Typhoon Mangkhut leaves Hong Kong in tatters
- Two elk hunters attacked by bears in Teton Wilderness, Wyoming - guide found dead (Update)
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- Mystery explosion that shook walls in Auckland, New Zealand blamed on school fireworks
- The Tennessee Sudden Infant Death Syndrome cluster: How Wyeth concealed the DPT vaccine SIDS link
- SOTT Focus: A Tale of Two Studies: Looking Beyond Headlines to Decode What the Science Really Says About Diet
- Low carb diet 'should be first line of approach to tackle type 2 diabetes' and prolong lifespan
- Are carbs good for you? Fat chance!
- Study suggests lutein-rich diets may help preserve cognitive function as the brain ages
- Why does bottled water have an expiration date?
- 'Time to abandon statins': Doctors conclude no link between cholesterol and heart disease after data review of 1.3M patients
- Fasting triggers production of molecule that delays the aging of our arteries
- Can genetic variation raise the risk of post-traumatic pain?
- Vegetarian propaganda working?: Americans consuming more fake meat & dairy than ever
- Separating the wheat from the chaff: Fructan molecules & gluten intolerance
- Suffering from depression and anxiety? Studies show acupuncture can help
- Soft-pedaling the unintended consequences of vaccination
- African swine fever outbreak in Eastern Europe has now spread to Western Europe
- BPA-Free plastics are just as harmful to human health
- Big Food manufactures are in big trouble
- Chemical revolution - Sperm count 0
- Indian pilots lack sleep, 'long hrs' on social media are to blame - Air Force Chief
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Health News Headlines: The Good, the Bad and the Completely Insane
- Oregon sues Purdue Pharma, claims it misrepresented OxyContin risks
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Where is Your Awareness?
- The new science of inner speech
- Stick Figures: Drawing is a good way to learn
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: From Sinners to Saints: Exploring the Psychology of Good and Evil
- Taking time to pause
- Tips for raising mentally strong children
- The psychology of denial and how to make it through a disaster
- Lao Tzu's four cardinal virtues on how to live a more meaningful life
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Journey Into Darkness: Inside the Criminal Mind
- It's all about the screens: Why it matters that teens are reading less
- New study suggests women's brains are better suited for deep space travel
- Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person (and why it doesn't matter)
- Best of the Web: Why boys need their fathers (or at least fatherly role-models): Masculinity becomes toxic only when it's without MEANING
- Living with aphantasia: 'I can't picture things in my mind'
- The wide-ranging, negative consequences of skim reading: We're losing our ability for complex thought and emotion
- Advice for lack of motivation: Give advice, don't seek it
- Those who can do, can't teach: A curse of genius
- The science on the importance of fathers
- Why our heroes always let us down
- Corporate psychopaths threaten us all
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- Theresa May admits she gets 'irritated' by human beings and their irrational impulses
- Mayor Goodboy: Meet the golden retriever serving as California town's mayor
- Still thinking about moving to Canada? Justin Trudeau's top 5 cringe-worthy moments
- NRATV 'rails' against changes to Thomas the Tank Engine to increase diversity
- OPINION: I am part of the Resistance inside the Galactic Empire
- 'Vegetarian' dog embarrasses owner after it picks meat on live TV
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
- Liberals who called Trump mentally unfit now being treated for 'Trump Anxiety Disorder'
- Heavy metal forever! Pair of elderly Germans ditch nursing home for 'world's largest' heavy metal music fest
Large waterspout and lightning off Feodosia, Crimea peninsula, Russia. Sept 6th 2018.
Quote of the Day
A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.
- Joseph Campbell
Recent Comments
"Doing geoengineering means often considering the unthinkable," Like dumping gigatons of metal salt nano particulates in the air? Like that?
Really? and haul in loads of ice cubes to keep the wall cooled down? O-o
He does not exude health, his 'living' taking a toll for sure. Will we wake up in time?
under investigation for "anti-feminism" and "transphobia" after he said that there are fundamental differences between men and women Maybe his...
I'm sure they probably don't deserve it individually but is it a surprise The "journalists" are the front-line scum, gathering up propaganda for...