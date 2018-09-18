© New China/WWW.xinhuanet.com

The infrastructure bank run by developing BRICS countries has been successfully implementing its projects, according to its senior manager."We have 23 projects approved for all BRICS countries. Their total cost is $5.7 billion. By the end of the year, I think another $1.5 billion will be added.BRICS New Development Bank Vice President Vladimir Kazbekov told TASS news agency.According to Kazbekov,which is enough to confidently enter the international financial market with its debt instruments and receive funding from international investors at low interest rates."Next year, the plan is $7.5 billion. And according to the strategy, in my opinion,Our capital is being formed quite on schedule,he said.The BRICS group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa is home to 43 percent of the world's population. Four of the top BRICS economies are ranked in the world's top 15 by GDP size, namely China (2nd), India (6th), Brazil (8th) and Russia (11th).However, the BRICS nations can never have less than 55 percent of the voting power.