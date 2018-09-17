© AP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort has pleaded guilty to two out of eight criminal charges - conspiracy against the US and obstruction of justice - that were brought against him last month.Sputnik talked about Paul Manafort's trial with David Schultz, political science professor at Hamline University.It's actually pretty significant. Technically correct, the charges are only related to tax evasion and private business dealings that Paul Manafort had, but given that the special prosecutor is offering him what looks like to be a deal and a reduced sentence,in connection with the broader probe that Mueller was doing surrounding Trump and Trump's administration.Generally - that's the case, yes. Keep in mind that they already had convictions for Paul Manafort.and there is yet another trial coming up. Generally in a situation like this it's because Paul Manafort probably went to the prosecutor and said "Listen, don't charge me with anything else and give me a reduced sentence on the convictions already - I have some valuable information for you."So that, I think, is a more significant story. It's not so much that Paul Manafort plead guilty, but wondering what did he offer to special prosecutor to make the prosecutor interested in really reducing the sentence and not continuing to charge him.I suspect as part of the plea deal he has agreed to provide evidence, including testimony in court. So, at this point, anything that Manafort knows can not only be used for future investigations, but also, I suspect, Paul Manafort has agreed to say he will be prepared to testify, potentially, against the president of the US, if, for example, criminal charges were filed against him.