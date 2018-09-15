Two hunters were involved in a bear attack Friday, September 14, in the Teton Wilderness while field dressing an elk near Terrace Mountain, approximately 5.8 miles northeast of the Turpin Meadow Trailhead.Florida resident Corey Chubon shot an elk during a guided bow hunt late Thursday afternoon. He and his guide, Mark Uptain of Martin Outfitters, were unable to locate the wounded animal before nightfall. The pair returned Friday morning to locate and remove the elk. They found the undisturbed carcass in the early afternoon and were preparing to pack out the elk when they were aggressively charged by two large bears.Initial reports indicate that the second bear did not engage either Chubon or Uptain.An interagency helicopter was dispatched to the scene to assist with transport of the injured hunters.An interagency team from the Teton County Sheriff's Office, Teton County Search and Rescue, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Grand Teton National Park, and Bridger-Teton National Forest have resumed the search at 6:30am this morning. Game wardens will look for evidence that may indicate if the bears were grizzlies.Undersheriff Matt Carr stated, "Search and Rescue is currently in the field, and we're making every effort to locate and bring Mr. Uptain out from the backcountry."An incident command post and helicopter landing zone has been established near Turpin Meadow Ranch. Ground and air resources are being utilized for this search and updates will be provided as available. Other hunters in the area should be aware of the search and rescue operations and the recent bear activity.