hail
Hailstorms wreaked havoc in several parts of Central Kashmir's Budgam District on Thursday and caused damage to crops, apple orchards, vegetable fields, and walnut trees.

The hailstorm hit the parts of the district on Thursday evening and caused extensive damage to orchards and crop fields in many areas of Budgam including Beerwah, Gondipora, Meripora, Kawoosa, Narbal, Khansahib, Watrhail, Muqaam, Brail, Gund, Churmujroo and other adjacent areas.

The hailstorm which continued for at least 15 minutes damaged crops and walnut trees as well, causing huge damage to the farmers and fruit growers.

Hailstorm also hit Tangmarg and Palhalan areas of Baramulla District that resulted in extensive damage to apple and vegetable crops.