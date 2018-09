© RT



'I don't know if they are gay or not'

© Metropolitan Police Service / AFP

RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has spoken exclusively to the two men the UK named as suspects in the Skripal poisoning - Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov.UK prosecutors claimed their names were not real, but Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov have confirmed their identities in an interview with RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan.Both men said emphatically that they were not Russian intelligence agents and were merely sightseeing in Salisbury. They said they wanted to visit the "wonderful town" of Salisbury but realized they came at a bad time - and not just because of the wet English weather.The subsequent accusations caught them completely by surprise.The two men told Simonyan they went to London to "hang out," and decided to also visit Salisbury upon the advice of their friends. The town, situated close to the world-famous Stonehenge, also attracted them because of the Cathedral Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, "famous not just in Europe, but in the whole world."Salisbury Cathedral's 123-meter spire and medieval clock were reason enough to jump on a train from London to Salisbury, Boshirov and Petrov explained. Built in the 13th century, it is remarkable for many reasons. Apart from having a 14th century spire, the tallest in the UK, and the "world's oldest working mechanical clock " which was built in 1386, it also hosts the best preserved of the four original copies of Magna Carta.But the weather interfered with the two men's travel plans. They tried to walk through the town when they arrived there by train on March 3, but that "lasted for only half an hour because it was covered in snow," Petrov told Simonyan. There was "muddy slush everywhere."On March 4 though "everything had melted away in London, there was warm and sunny weather." So the two decided to go to Salisbury again to see Old Sarum and the cathedral, "to finish this thing." The "thing" in question might have sounded quite sinister given the scale of accusations made by the British, and Simonyan had to clarify: "What thing?" Petrov replied: "To see the cathedral."Simonyan then challenged them about their stay in the UK. British investigators claimed Petrov and Boshirov transported Novichok, the military-grade nerve agent purportedly used in the attack, in a fake Nina Ricci perfume bottle."Isn't it silly for straight men to have women's perfume? The customs are checking everything, they would have questions as to why men have women's perfume in their luggage. We didn't have it," Boshirov said.They also stressed that not only did they not have Novichok in a Nina Ricci bottle, they didn't have it at all, or any other poison for that matter.Both Petrov and Boshirov sounded distressed as they spoke about how much their lives changed since they were named in the UK as Russian intelligence agents who attempted to assassinate the Skripals. "When your life has been turned upside down, you don't know what to do and where to go," Boshirov said.When asked about the frequent trips to Europe - and Switzerland in particular - reported by the British media, the two said that the number of visits to Switzerland was simply exaggerated."If memory serves me well, we had just a couple of trips to Switzerland," Petrov said, adding that while traveling there on vacation, they also combined it with some "business trips." In addition, while visiting Switzerland, it is "convenient" to see the sights in neighboring countries like France, Boshirov explained.While the UK claimed the two were trained intelligence officers, the pair themselves said their occupation was far more modest. "We are owners of a mid-tier business," Petrov told Simonyan, but chose to stop there. According to him, keeping quiet on the details of their business was the only way to protect their clients."In brief, this is the fitness industry, everything related to sports industry, vitamins and microelements," he said. According to Petrov and Boshirov, they travelled to Europe to do business from time to time to examine the market and "see if there is something new - some biologically active additives, amino acids, vitamins, microelements."Asked if they were the people in the screenshots released by the UK, the men said they were."Yes. We have these clothes; this jacket is hanging in my wardrobe. The shoes were bought in England... These are the clothes we are currently wearing.""Are these clothes currently in Russia?" Simonyan asked."Yes, of course, we can show them."Simonyan later released a series of tweets about the interview. She said her impression was that the men "were nervous and were sweating much." At one point in the interview, she suggested turning on the air conditioning, and Petrov said, "yes, it's hot in here." She also said she poured them some cognac to "give them courage."Trying to provoke them into telling more, Simonyan said all CCTV videos released by the British showed Petrov and Boshirov living together and walking together. "What is in common between you?" she asked. Anticipating further questions on this, she wrote on Twitter: "Guys, I don't know if they are gay or not."Apparently, the men were quite distressed by the UK showing photos of a hotel room with a single bed. They insisted they are straight , saying there were double rooms next to it, adding it's "perfectly normal for tourists to stay together in a double room. It saves money and it's practical. It's more fun that way and it's also easier. There's absolutely nothing wrong with this."RT's editor-in-chief revealed other behind-the-scenes details, including her perception of Petrov's and Boshirov's personalities. The two were "sporty men with quite trendy haircuts." She said one of them smoked, the other didn't.They demanded that only one camera run during the interview and refused to show their IDs. But in the end a second camera was present, filming Simonyan asking the questions. They said they would not go to the studio and only agreed to do the interview in her office.Simonyan stressed that the two men's answers are their own, and everyone can decide for themselves whether to believe them or not. She has chosen to not comment on her own views.(Ed. note: The interview videos are raw footage being translated on the fly. RT subsequently provided a more complete transcript)ALEXANDER PETROV: We are the people you saw.RUSLAN BOSHIROV: I'm Ruslan Boshirov.PETROV: And I'm Alexander Petrov.BOSHIROV: Yes, they are our real names.PETROV: What would you look like if you were in our shoes?BOSHIROV: When your whole life is turned upside down all of a sudden, overnight, and torn down.© Metroplitan Police / Global Look PressPETROV: Yes, it's us.PETROV: Our friends have been suggesting for quite a long time that we visit this wonderful city.PETROV: Yes.BOSHIROV: It's a tourist city. They have a famous cathedral there, Salisbury Cathedral. It's famous throughout Europe and, in fact, throughout the world, I think. It's famous for its 123-meter spire. It's famous for its clock. It's one of the oldest working clocks in the world.Salisbury Cathedral is seen in Salisbury, Britain, March 6, 2018. © REUTERS/Toby MelvillePETROV: No, initially we planned to go to London and have some fun there. This time, it wasn't a business trip. Our plan was to spend some time in London and then to visit Salisbury. Of course, we wanted to do it all in one day. But when we got there, our plane couldn't land on its first approach. That's because of all the havoc they had with transport in the UK on March 2 and 3. There was heavy snowfall, nearly all the cities were paralyzed. We were unable to go anywhere.BOSHIROV: It was in all the news. Railroads didn't work on March 2 and 3. Motorways were closed. Police cars and ambulances blocked off highways. There was no traffic at all - no trains, nothing. Why is it that nobody talks about any of this?PETROV: Actually, three.PETROV: We arrived on March 2. We went to the train station to check the schedule, to see where we could go.BOSHIROV: The initial plan was to go there for a day. Just take a look and return the same day.PETROV: To Salisbury, that is. One day in Salisbury is enough. There's not much you can do there.BOSHIROV: It's a regular city. A regular tourist city.PETROV: No, we arrived in Salisbury on March 3. We wanted to walk around the city but since the whole city was covered with snow, we spent only 30 minutes there. We were all wet.BOSHIROV: There are no pictures. The media, television - nobody talks about the fact that the transport system was paralyzed that day. It was impossible to get anywhere because of the snow. We were drenched up to our knees.PETROV: We travelled there to see Stonehenge, Old Sarum, and the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary. But it didn't work out because of the slush. The whole city was covered with slush. We got wet, so we went back to the train station and took the first train to go back. We spent about 40 minutes in a coffee shop at the train station.BOSHIROV: Drinking coffee. A hot drink because we were drenched.PETROV: Maybe a little over an hour. That's because of large intervals between trains. I think this was because of the snowfall. We went back to London and continued with our journey.BOSHIROV: We walked around London...PETROV: On March 3? Yes. That's because it was impossible to get anywhere.PETROV: On March 4, we went back there, because the snow melted in London, it was warm.BOSHIROV: It was sunny.PETROV: And we thought - we really wanted to see Old Sarum and the cathedral. So we decided to give it another try on March 4.PETROV: To go sightseeing.BOSHIROV: To see this famous cathedral. To visit Old Sarum.BOSHIROV: Yes, we did.PETROV: On March 4, we did. But again, by lunchtime, there was heavy sleet.BOSHIROV: For some reason, nobody talks about this.PETROV: So we left early.BOSHIROV: The cathedral is very beautiful. There are lots of tourists, lots of Russian tourists, lots of Russian-speaking tourists.PETROV: By the way, they should have a lot of pictures from the cathedral.PETROV: They should show them.PETROV: Of course.BOSHIROV: Sure, we did. We went to a park, we had some coffee. We went to a coffee shop. We walked around, enjoying those beautiful English Gothic buildings.PETROV: For some reason, they don't show this. They only show how we went to the train station.PETROV: Maybe. We don't know.BOSHIROV: What about you? Do you know where their house is?BOSHIROV: We don't either.PETROV: I wish somebody told us where it was.BOSHIROV: Maybe we passed it, or maybe we didn't. I'd never heard about them before this nightmare started. I'd never heard this name before. I didn't know anything about them.BOSHIROV: No.PETROV: It's absurd.BOSHIROV: Don't you think that it's kind of stupid for two straight men to be carrying perfume for ladies? When you go through customs, they check all your belongings. So, if we had anything suspicious, they would definitely have questions. Why would a man have women's perfume in his bag?PETROV: Even an ordinary person would have questions. Why would a man need perfume for women?Counterfeit perfume box found by Charlie Rowley on 27 June. © Metropolitan PoliceBOSHIROV: I mean, when you go through customs...BOSHIROV: No.PETROV: No, of course not.BOSHIROV: You know, let's not breach anyone's privacy. We came to you for protection, but this is turning into some kind of an interrogation. You are going too far. We came to you for protection. You're not interrogating us.BOSHIROV: To ask for protection.PETROV: You say we kept silent. After, our lives turned into a nightmare, we didn't know what to do, where to go. The police? The Investigative Committee? The UK embassy?BOSHIROV: Or the FSB. We don't know.PETROV: We really didn't know what to do. Where to go? Hello?BOSHIROV: You know, when your life is turned upside down, you don't really understand what to do and where to go. And many say, why don't they go to the UK embassy and explain everything?© Metroplitan Police / Global Look PressPETROV: Of course we do.BOSHIROV: Yes, of course. We can't go out on the street because we are scared. We're afraid.BOSHIROV: We fear for our lives. And for the lives of our families and friends.BOSHIROV: We just don't know.PETROV: Simply read what even the Russian media is writing. They are offering a reward.BOSHIROV: Dmitry Gudkov, if I am not mistaken, promised a trip to the UK for anybody who brings us to him. Do you think that's okay? And you think we can feel just fine, walking around smiling, talking to people? Any sensible person would be afraid.BOSHIROV: We were reading the news today, your Telegram channel.PETROV: You said it yourself. I don't know whether I can mention this on air.PETROV: "Let's go bastards," you wrote.BOSHIROV: Yes. So, after we saw that, we decided to call you.PETROV: Margarita, you know, probably we would've recorded a video and put it on the Web.PETROV: We don't have any experience with the media. It would've been easier for us to lay it all out online.BOSHIROV: To ask for protection, for help.PETROV: Today, we haven't watched it live, but I heard it on the radio and suggested that we do it.BOSHIROV: Yes, it gave us an impulse.PETROV: And so we called you.PETROV: And you, do you?PETROV: I don't.BOSHIROV: Me neither.BOSHIROV: And these are your colleagues who accuse us.PETROV: This is the worst.PETROV: We are businessmen. We have a medium-sized business.PETROV: If we tell you about our business...BOSHIROV: ...This will affect the people we work with. We don't want this to happen.PETROV: Very briefly, we work in the fitness industry. Supplements for athletes, vitamins, minerals, proteins, gainers, and others. If we give you any further details, this may affect our partners and people we know.BOSHIROV: Yes, thanks.PETROV: It's hot.PETROV: Yes.PETROV: Why in Europe?PETROV: I advise them here [not in Europe].PETROV: Right. Actually, advice on how to build up your biceps is not as trendy now - body shaping is... so-called "drying out" (dehydration), living healthy and eating proper.BOSHIROV: Eating properly, healthy lifestyle...PETROV: Pretty much yes.BOSHIROV: We wouldn't like to go public on this or provide further details about our work and all that. I just don't want this story to affect our clients, people we work with. I don't wish to elaborate.BOSHIROV: The British say all kinds of things...BOSHIROV: The hotel room that they show and say we stayed in has a bed for one person only. Meanwhile, right next to it there are double and triple rooms. And it is perfectly normal for tourists to stay together in a double room. It saves money and it's practical. It's more fun that way and it's also easier. There's absolutely nothing wrong with this.BOSHIROV: Sure.PETROV: Yes. Mostly on business trips.PETROV: Yes, and once again...PETROV: No, not mostly to Switzerland...BOSHIROV: They exaggerate this... the number...PETROV: If memory serves me well, we had just a couple of trips to Switzerland. We spent some time during the New Year holidays there.PETROV: Our trips are not always business-related. We went to Switzerland on holiday. We did have some business trips there as well, but I can't really remember when it was...BOSHIROV: It's perfectly normal to go to Geneva. It's the shortest route to Montblanc. You can go to France - it's just a few kilometres away. It's convenient.PETROV: We had both kinds of trips, business mostly.PETROV: It's about healthy food, products and vitamins that they sell in Europe.PETROV: It's not about buying it and bringing it over here in bags. We study the market for new products, including biologically active food supplements, amino acids, vitamins and microelements. Then we come back and decide what we need the most and try to figure out how these new products can be shipped over here. This is an area of our work.BOSHIROV AND PETROV: Yes. Right.BOSHIROV AND PETROV: Yes.PETROV: Yes, but...BOSHIROV: ...we left it...PETROV: ...in the wardrobe...BOSHIROV: ...that's right, I have that jacket in my wardrobe...PETROV: Those shoes were bought in England, the jacket...BOSHIROV: ...well-advertized New Balance sneakers. We still wear all that.PETROV: Here you're wearing the shoes you bought in Oxford Street, if my memory serves me right . . .BOSHIROV: Yeah, I did, and it was on the third, by the way . . .PETROV: Because when we got wet on the third . . .BOSHIROV: We got wet on the third . . .PETROV: We got back to London and did bit of shopping . . .BOSHIROV: Yeah, we got new shoes. I went and bought new shoes and the next day I was wearing a different pair.BOSHIROV: Yes.PETROV: Of course.BOSHIROV: Sure, we can show them to you.BOSHIROV: I have - I've got the jacket. I've got it here.PETROV: That one?BOSHIROV: Yeah. I've got it here.PETROV: I've got them all in the wardrobe back at my place.BOSHIROV: I think it's for them to explain.PETROV: How can we explain it?BOSHIROV: We always go through the gate together. Through the same gate, with the same customs officer. One after another. We walked through that corridor together. We're always together. As to how it happened - us walking there at the same second and then separately - I think it's a question that should be put to them.PETROV: Yeah, on the point of us always going through it together - my English is a bit better, so if any problem crops up, I'm there to help Ruslan out.PETROV: No, we never go through separately.BOSHIROV: No, never.BOSHIROV: Well, I don't really know . . .PETROV: It'd be a good thing if we could actually remember it . . .BOSHIROV: . . . how they do these things over there. When you arrive at an airport, or leave one, when you go somewhere or other, you never think about the cameras . . . There's nothing interesting about them. How they film, or what, or where-I'm not interested in any of that and so I never took any notice. Given that it was them who published these photos with this time on them and all, I think the best thing to do would be to ask them.PETROV: Well, it's hard to say . . . As to whether we're thinking about it . . .PETROV: We're living it. I'll say one thing, though . . .BOSHIROV: I think for the time being I'll . . .PETROV: If they ever find the ones who did it, it'd be nice if they at least apologized to us.PETROV: Even considering the fact. . .BOSHIROV: No, the British.PETROV: Even considering the fact that all this time we-- how long have they been going on about it all now? Five days, a week? I've lost count of time. I mean, I'm really . . .BOSHIROV: You have no idea what it's done to our lives . . .PETROV: Can't even go and fill up your car in peace . . .BOSHIROV: What it's done to your lives . . .PETROV: Well, we think they do. How else can we feel when they keep showing our photos on TV?BOSHIROV: Every day. Full-screen. Our two photos.PETROV: It's scary . . .BOSHIROV: You turn on the radio and it goes 'Boshirov, Petrov'. You turn on the TV-same thing. What would your life be like under these circumstances? I'm frightened, I'm scared . . . I don't know what to expect tomorrow. That's why we've come to you.PETROV: I try not to watch any news now. He still does though, and I just ask him sometimes, 'Well, anything new?' and I expect to hear 'no, it's all the same' but he goes, 'Yeah, plenty' - they keep making it worse and worse. How much longer can it go on?PETROV: No idea. We simply want to be left in peace.PETROV: Well, we hope that the situation can be resolved.BOSHIROV: Yes, we want it to be resolved, for the British side to apologize for all this mess, for the real culprits in the Skripal case to be found, and for our lives to change for the better.PETROV: The whole situation is some kind of extraordinary coincidence - that's all. What are we guilty of?BOSHIROV: We simply would like to be left in peace right now, at least for a little while. We want everybody to calm down.PETROV: At least our media, your colleagues.BOSHIROV: We want to live peacefully for a while.PETROV: We kind of realize what will happen after this interview.BOSHIROV: Well, I don't know what will happen tomorrow.PETROV: In any case, we will have to...PETROV: That's not what we want. One just wants to hide and sit it all out.BOSHIROV: So that they get off our backs.PETROV: We certainly don't want publicity of that sort.BOSHIROV: We simply wish to be left alone.PETROV: We're sick and tired of all this.BOSHIROV: Exhausted.PETROV: If it is possible, please, everybody leave us alone. That's all. You're our way of getting this word out to everybody, including your fellow journalists. Even if somebody recognizes our faces (since we can't simply stay at home, we have to go out in public), dear friends, please, don't grab your phones... I don't know what to say... We simply want some peace. I understand that we won't return to normal life as soon as we would like to...BOSHIROV: But we at least don't want to be pestered right now.BOSHIROV: Thank you for hearing us out.PETROV: Thank you very much.