What is gout?

What is uric acid?

Adenine

Guanine

Caffeine

Theobromine (cocoa beans, tea leaves, kola nuts, yerba mate)



Low purine diets

All meats, including organ meats, and seafood

Meat extracts and gravies

Yeast and yeast extracts

Beer, and other alcoholic beverages

Beans, peas, lentils, oatmeal, spinach, asparagus, cauliﬂower, and mushrooms

Reﬁned cereals and cereal products, such as cornﬂakes, white bread, pasta, ﬂour, tapioca, cakes

Milk, milk products, and eggs

Sugar, sweets, and gelatin

Butter, polyunsaturated margarine, and all other fats

Fruit, nuts, and peanut butter

Lettuce, tomatoes, and green vegetables (except spinach and asparagus)

Vegetarian cream soups made with low-purine vegetables

Water, fruit juice, cordials, and carbonated drinks



Those kings of old must have known how to party.

Alcohol cuts the kidney's ability to rid the blood of excess purines by at least 50%. When the liver processes alcohol, lots of ATP (an energy molecule) is used up in the process; ATP contains purines that get broken down into uric acid. Beer is especially risky, because it contains alcohol AND purines (derived from brewer's yeast).



It has been known since the late 1960's that fructose raises uric acid levels.

I've noticed discernible changes in my health - or at least in the way I feel. How much of that is attributable to my reduced alcohol intake and how much to the exodus of red meat is impossible to say. I haven't lost more than a pound or two, because carbs have rushed in where protein isn't permitted to tread... the flare-ups [of gout] are subtle now that I'm medicated and reformed.

"Fructose is unique among sugars in that it rapidly causes features of metabolic syndrome both in experimental animals and humans. Fructose ingestion also leads to fatty liver and elevated triglycerides in humans and can also raise blood pressure. Intriguingly, fructose is a sugar that has the unique ability to raise serum uric acid. Serum uric acid levels rise within minutes of fructose ingestion... the increase in fructose intake closely parallels the rise in gout, obesity and metabolic syndrome that has occurred over the last two centuries. Serum uric acid levels increased from <3.5 mg/dl in the early twentieth century to over 6 mg/dl today in adult males." [Johnson 2009]



So, how does fructose, which is not a purine, raise uric acid levels?

"The specific reason why fructose is superior than glucose in increasing fat stores likely relates to the unique first steps in fructose metabolism. When fructose enters the hepatocyte, it is metabolized by a specific enzyme, fructokinase C. Unlike glucokinase, which has a negative feedback system to prevent excessive phosphorylation, the phosphorylation of fructose by fructokinase will proceed uninterrupted, and as a consequence intracellular phosphate depletion and ATP depletion frequently occur. The fall in intracellular phosphate results in the stimulation of AMP deaminase that helps accelerate the degradation of AMP to IMP and later to uric acid. In turn, the intracellular generation of uric acid results in oxidative stress." [Johnson 2011]

But there's more to the sugar story.

We are not eating any more meat now than we did 100 years ago.

Some cultures eating lots of meat, including 19 th century Arctic peoples who lived on a diet of nearly 100% animal foods, did not develop gout. "Gout is unknown in Eskimos and Northern Indians despite their purine-rich diet." [Schaefer 1959]

Animal foods are higher in protein than plant foods. Proteins increase the elimination of purines in the urine, which can actually lower uric acid levels.

Some plant foods are rich in purines, including legumes, spinach, asparagus, and mushrooms [dense or rapidly growing plants].

Purines in the diet do not have much of an effect on uric acid levels, because most of the uric acid in the blood comes from inside the body, as part of everyday cell turnover: "The purine content of the diet does not usually contribute more than 1 mg/dl to the serum urate concentration..." [Emmerson 1996].



So, what do clinical studies of diet and gout have to teach us?

There are ZERO studies that have attempted to prevent gout with diet.

uric acid levels fell by 18% , from 10.3 mg/dl to 8.5 mg/dl on average; 7 men had a normal uric acid level by the end of the study.

frequency of gout attacks was reduced by 72%

weight dropped by 17 lbs



So, what should you do if you have gout?

Human beings must be well-adapted, as all animals must be, to eating purines, which are found in all whole foods. It is highly likely that we are poorly adapted to be able to handle much refined carbohydrate or alcohol, which have never existed in nature in significant amounts.



Dietary Tips for Managing Gout

Stabilize and lower your blood sugar and insulin levels by reducing carbohydrate intake, especially refined carbohydrate intake. A low glycemic index diet would be a good place to start. Depending on your chemistry, you may even need to consider a very low carbohydrate diet. Refined carbohydrate and high insulin levels have been strongly linked to metabolic syndrome and most diseases of Western civilization, and gout is probably just one more sugar-tipped arrow in the quiver of the Western diet. There is no evidence that lowering the amount of meat in your diet will protect you from these diseases, whereas there is plenty of evidence to suggest that lowering refined carbohydrate intake can. Even if it doesn't completely cure your gout, you'll be a lot healthier for it. Minimize alcohol intake, especially beer. Consider taking a vitamin C supplement. A single randomized controlled trial found that taking 500 mg of vitamin C per day for 2 months reduced uric acid levels by 1.5 mg/dl.