In light of the growing pedophilia and sexual assault scandal rocking the Catholic Church, it is important to remember that not very long ago the organization was found paying off a lobbying firm to block bills related to sex crimes against children.In 2015, the New York State Catholic Conference, contracted the lobbying groups, Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker, Patricia Lynch & Associates, Hank Sheinkopf, and Mark Behan Communications to block a bill called the Child Victims Act , which was aimed at making it easier for victims of child sex crimes to come out against their accusers. The bill also sought to extend the statute of limitations for sex crimes, since many victims are too afraid to speak out until too much time has passed to prosecute.Between 2007 and 2015, the Catholic church in New York only spent more than 2.1 million dollars lobbying on various bills, mostly related to sex offenses.This week, the Catholic Church got more bad news, as it was announced that the states of New York and New Jersey were launching investigations into how the church has handled sex crimes within its ranks.New York archdiocese spokesman Joseph Zwilling said that the network of churches in the state will be fully cooperating with authorities."It is not a surprise to us that the attorney general would look to begin a civil investigation, and she will find the Archdiocese of New York, and the other seven dioceses in the state, ready and eager to work together with her in the investigation," Zwilling said.Attorney General Barbara Underwood, who is leading the investigation, said that the growing scandals across the country have motivated her efforts.The report claims that at least 99 priests in the Pittsburgh Diocese were involved in the pedophile ring-nine of whom were not named-and they received help from local officials who refused to explore investigations into the abuse because it was considered "bad publicity" for the Catholic Church.