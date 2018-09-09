Two US jets have bombed a town in the Syrian Deir Ez-Zor province with, causing massive fires, Russian military has said.from Sputnik:The airstrikes carried out by the US F-15 jets have caused severe fires in Deir ez-Zor province, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said in a statement, noting that information about "people killed and injured due to the strikes is being clarified."Two US F-15 jets on September 8 carried out strikes using banned phosphorus bombs in Deir ez-Zor province, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said in a statement."In Deir ez-Zor province on September 8, 2018, two F-15 aircraft of the US Air Force carried out strikes on the settlement of Hadjin with the use of phosphorus incendiary munitions. As a result of the strikes, major fires were observed. Information on victims and injured are being clarified," Major-General Vladimir Savchenko stated, stressing that the use of weapons with white phosphorus is prohibited by an additional protocol to the 1949 Geneva Convention.The US-led coalition, consisting of more than 70 countries, is conducting military operations against Daesh* in Syria and Iraq without UN or Syrian permission.