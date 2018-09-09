Three farmers were killed by lightning strikes in Pursat province's Prangil commune on Saturday while they were working.La Lin, deputy chief of Phnom Kravanh district police, said the three farmers were killed in separate incidents in the district while they were out farming in the rain."There were three people who were separately killed in lightning strikes in the district," he said. "When the lightning hit, they were at different locations. Some of them were working on the farm and the others in the rice field while it was raining."He identified the victims as Chhorm Samnang, 50; Vin Samnom, 28; and Sam Lida, 38.He said that Mr Samnang was plowing a rice field and was hit by the lightning, while Ms Lida was tending to cassava plants and Ms Samnom was walking toward her cassava plantation when hit.According to the National Committee for Disaster Management, nearly 70 people have died and more than 70 have been injured during heavy storms in the first five months of this year, including a staggering 65 deaths from lightning.