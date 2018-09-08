© Manjunath Kiran / AFP

The founder and CEO of one of the world's largest marketplaces is a very, very rich man. But how deep are Jeff Bezos' pockets compared to average Amazon employees?Earlier this week, e-commerce giant Amazon briefly became the world's second trillion-dollar company after Apple, adding $434 billion to its market value. It goes without saying that nobody benefited more than its founder. Jeff Bezos added $67 billion to his net worth in 2018, bringing his total fortune to $167 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Simple calculations show that Bezos, who made $67 billion in 250 days of the current year,The number is nearly a million times higher than the average Amazon warehouse worker's pay of just $15 for an hour, according to the Glassdoor.com, a website for anonymous reviews of companies and their management by employees and former employees.Annual salaries at Amazon range from $58,703 to $146,455. Employees with the job title Chief Creative Officer make the most, getting $360,462 a year, according to PayScale - a provider of information about salary, benefits and compensation information. The company's employees with the title Picker reportedly earn the least with an average annual salary of $25,944, or $12 per hour.Earlier this week,