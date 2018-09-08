© ICYMI

Some are predicting that the battle for the city of Idlib could signal the end of the Syrian war. So will the mainstream media then turn to Yemen for its fill of stories on Middle East misery? Erm...doubt it!At first glance Yemen's war seems to have it all: disease, famine, air strikes against civilians and schools. This is all great stuff for the morning headlines. Unfortunately, this is unlikely to be enough to attract the grizzled Western war reporters streaming out of Syria.ICYMI looks at why the Middle East's poorest nation just can't get any attention.