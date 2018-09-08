Crimea waterspout
© Twitter/Kirill Bakanov
Lightning illuminating a spectacular waterspout off Feodosia, Crimea, Russia on Sept. 6th 2018.
A severe thunderstorm hit parts of Crimea on September 6, 2018, dumping heavy rain, hail and producing a spectacular waterspout around Feodosia, reports InMeteo.



Another large waterspout was captured around Koktebel, Crimea.