A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck northern Japan, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said Wednesday.The quake occurred at a depth of 39 kilometers. No one was reported killed or injured., swept across the country's main island, damaging infrastructure and causing at least 11 deaths.Japan is a seismically active region. In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake triggered a 46-foot tsunami that hit Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant , leading to the leakage of radioactive materials and the shutdown of the plant. The accident is considered to be the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.