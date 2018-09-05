© Damir Sagolj / Reuters



A blatant falsehood introduced by Reuters and echoed across mainstream media

"You are correct that the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is an independent body," Gronnevet wrote. "Quoted comments were made during public sessions of the Committee when members were reviewing State parties."

"Credible reports" from a government-funded opposition group with zero transparency

Support for the "non violence advocate" who loves America's wars

"To choose Westernisation is to choose to be human," Liu insisted, lamenting that traditional Chinese culture had made its population "wimpy, spineless, and fucked up."

Most sources on the Uighur "camps" story are US government-linked