A New York Times report warning of an impending bloodbath in Idlib downplays the fact that the Syrian province is controlled by Al-Qaeda affiliated terrorists,"Millions of civilians are dreading what comes next" in Idlib, the New York Times reports , after presumably consulting with most of the province's estimated three million inhabitants.bemoaning the uncertain fate of the "rebel fighters and their civilian supporters who rose up more than seven years ago demanding regime change."Scroll about 20 paragraphs down and the Gray Lady notes with a dismissive air that(scare-quote credit: NYT) during an interview with Russian (yes, Russian!) television on Saturday.The paper then provides crucial context to help counter this cynical Kremlin soundbite, pointing out that while it's true thatAfter all, the State Department-designated terrorist group has dutifully acted as "a de facto governmental authority, facilitating trade across the long border with Turkey and organizing aid deliveries."Seventeen years after the September 11 terrorist attacks, the New York Times is now writing articles commending Al-Qaeda affiliates for their aid-delivering abilities. No mention of reports of their chemical weapon stockpiles, however.Five paragraphs later, the New York Times nonchalantly discloses that HTS - characterized as "rebels", "fighters", "rebel fighters", "rebel forces", and "Syria's strongest rebel faction" throughout its mind-melting article -Perhaps unsurprisingly, for many of these "fighters" - especially "foreigners who have moved to Syria to help defeat the government"the Times informs us.A "fighter" who spoke to the paper said that he and his comrades were frustrated becauseThe terrorist - sorry, "fighter" - only provided his first name to reporters, "out of fear for his safety."And of course, the paper inserts the obligatory swipe at Russia, quoting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comment that Idlib is a "festering abscess" that needs to be drained. No mention of Lavrov's efforts to negotiate a humanitarian corridor that would ensure the safe and orderly evacuation of civilians, however.In a testament to the newspaper's complete lack of self-awareness, the article notes that Turkey has "worked" with HTS, "despite its affiliation with Al Qaeda, as both have shared a desire to unseat Mr. Assad."Seems like Erdogan isn't the only one who can overlook a few foibles in the pursuit of regime change.