A strange object spotted in the sky over North Carolina has ignited speculation of a UFO sighting or a top secret US military experiment accidentally exposed, but is it nothing more than a prank?Javion Hill spotted the object in the sky, southwest of Charlotte, when he was driving home on the US-74 on August 18."I was, like: 'Oh my god, what is that?' I started trying to take as many pictures of it as possible while I was driving," he told the Charlotte Observer."I was worried for my safety," Hill said. "I didn't believe in UFOs until that moment."Hill's friend, Brandon Clark also posted a photograph claiming to be of the same mysterious object snapped from a near-identical angle.Two weeks before Hill's spotting, footage of another object spotted over Lake Norman circulated online. The video was recorded by Jason Swing on May 29 and appears to show a large object hovering in the sky, which the poster described as a "spacecraft."However, this sighting was debunked by Goodyear, which tweeted that it was actually the company's blimp.