Puppet Masters
Russia: Despite recent murder of Donetsk Republic head, the Minsk Accords effort will continue
RT
Mon, 03 Sep 2018 13:53 UTC
"After the perpetration of this terrorist attack it is very difficult to discuss anything with the Ukrainian side, but this does not mean that Russia is withdrawing from the Minsk process," President Vladimir Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Monday.
The Kremlin spokesman said that talks should be held in order to achieve results, and that holding them for the process alone "was not an entirely reasonable action," pointing out that Russia has repeatedly noted Kiev's attempts to hamper peace talks on Donbass.
Peskov stated that President Putin is doing everything possible to kick start the Minsk process, but that terrorist attacks (such as the murder of the head of the Donetsk People's Republic) do not contribute to the peace process.
The comments came soon after the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Aleksandr Zakharchenko, was killed by a bomb blast in Donetsk along with his bodyguard. Eleven more people were injured in the apparent terrorist attack. Donetsk security services blamed the attack on Ukrainian saboteurs and said they have detained several suspects.
Peskov also told reporters on Monday that he could not say who Zakharchenko's successor would be.
On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Zakharchenko's killing a "blatant provocation" seeking to interrupt the ongoing ceasefire between the Donbass republics and the Kiev regime and to make further peace talks impossible.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Another hilarious propaganda fail - NYT now claiming FBI was trying to "flip" Oleg Deripaska...
- In fits of anti-Trump pique, American liberals shamelessly embrace 'deep-state' criminals
- Trump's 'peace team' offered Abbas a confederation with Jordan
- Pass up the buck: Erdogan invites global trading partners to smash US dollar's 'monopoly'
- The Great Tribes of Libya begin to cleanse Tripoli of terrorist militias
- Macron: EU can't rely on US for security - time to woo big bro Russia instead?
- Russia: Despite recent murder of Donetsk Republic head, the Minsk Accords effort will continue
- For what reasons might Trump defend Al-Qaeda in Syria? Russians weigh in
- Kremlin: US meddles in Russian affairs, tries to turn citizens into informants
- French FM: Assad won the war, needs to win the peace
- Yemen President Hadi heading to US for urgent medical treatment
- Deadly flash floods in Maryland and Pennsylvania after 10 inches of rain in 24 hours
- BDS protest over Northern Ireland vs Israel football match to be held at Belfast McDonald's
- Iraq's anti-US nationalist Muqtada Al-Sadr forms Parliamentary majority
- Outrage as Oklahoma cop who killed unarmed black man trains others to 'survive' stress
- India to confirm S-400 deal with Russia despite threat of US sanctions
- John McCain: The beatification of a corrupt and treacherous warmonger
- Israel makes veiled threat to target alleged Iranian ballistic missiles deployed in Iraq
- Storm brings heavy snowfall to New Zealand during spring
- Russia closes 93 prisons in 7 years due to optimization and leniency
- In fits of anti-Trump pique, American liberals shamelessly embrace 'deep-state' criminals
- Trump's 'peace team' offered Abbas a confederation with Jordan
- Pass up the buck: Erdogan invites global trading partners to smash US dollar's 'monopoly'
- The Great Tribes of Libya begin to cleanse Tripoli of terrorist militias
- Macron: EU can't rely on US for security - time to woo big bro Russia instead?
- Russia: Despite recent murder of Donetsk Republic head, the Minsk Accords effort will continue
- For what reasons might Trump defend Al-Qaeda in Syria? Russians weigh in
- Kremlin: US meddles in Russian affairs, tries to turn citizens into informants
- French FM: Assad won the war, needs to win the peace
- Yemen President Hadi heading to US for urgent medical treatment
- Iraq's anti-US nationalist Muqtada Al-Sadr forms Parliamentary majority
- India to confirm S-400 deal with Russia despite threat of US sanctions
- John McCain: The beatification of a corrupt and treacherous warmonger
- Israel makes veiled threat to target alleged Iranian ballistic missiles deployed in Iraq
- Leaked secret directive shows UN won't help to rebuild Syria without 'political transition'
- Russia should consider yuan, euro-based alternatives to SWIFT - business group
- Is Trump preparing for the prosecution of corrupt Deep State actors?
- US not going anywhere as long as Assad stays in power - American journalist Pearson Sharp
- FSB official: Ukrainian intelligence agency involved in slaying of Donbass leader
- Dutch cyber security expert linked to WikiLeak's Julian Assange mysteriously disappears in Norway
- Another hilarious propaganda fail - NYT now claiming FBI was trying to "flip" Oleg Deripaska...
- BDS protest over Northern Ireland vs Israel football match to be held at Belfast McDonald's
- Outrage as Oklahoma cop who killed unarmed black man trains others to 'survive' stress
- Russia closes 93 prisons in 7 years due to optimization and leniency
- Trump impeachment dreams are just a liberal fantasy - Dems set the precedent with Bill and Monica
- Woman carrying baby leads Texas police on a 100-mph highway chase
- Social media users humanize war criminals because George W. Bush passed a candy to Michelle Obama
- Twitter weighs in on Killary's 'unpaid internships' and it's not pretty: 'No wonder she wasn't elected'
- Farewell to a hero: Ceremony to honor assassinated DPR leader Zakharchenko begins in Donetsk
- "Incalculable" loss as National Museum of Brazil devoured by fire
- Eight people killed in explosion at munitions depot near Cape Town, South Africa
- Defining factor in upcoming election, anti-immigration sentiment grips Sweden
- Bad investments: Daesh loses 90% of its covert Russian revenue in four years
- 'Deal of the Day': White House coin marks Trump-Putin Helsinki summit as 'historic moment'
- 'Jeff Bezos of China' arrested on charges of sexual misconduct in Minnesota
- Grooming gangs: 'Cultural drivers' to be probed in new child exploitation inquiry, says Sajid Javid
- Malaysia: Sharia High Court sentences two women to six lashes for 'attempting lesbian sex'
- Disgruntled rap fan opens fire when he finds out Ice Cube tickets are sold out
- Ten people injured in shooting at San Bernardino apartment complex
- Political rallies held in Moscow against pension reforms that will increase retirement age
- 3,500-year-old papyri reveals ancient Egyptian medical practices
- Declassified docs tell how the Pentagon aimed to nuke USSR and China into oblivion in 1960s
- Ancient Greek urn found from tourist's holiday photos
- Clinton-Yeltsin documents show 1990s 'equal partnership' for what it really was
- 'Not a Hero': John McCain's family ties to Jewish organized crime syndicates in Arizona
- Flashback: Covert muscle: Warlord killed in Chechnya was ex-US marine and suspected CIA agent
- War Propaganda: How is hawkish fanaticism whipped up at home? San Fransisco exhibition offers insight.
- Double-flash from the past and Israel's hush-hush nuclear arsenal
- The ancient stories of indigenous people preserve memories of geologic catastrophes over thousands of years
- Images and artifacts from the Siberian cave where inter-species love child 'Denny' lived 90,000 years ago
- Massive monumental cemetery built by Eastern Africa's earliest herders found in Kenya
- Enormous pyramid unearthed in ancient Chinese city that hosted human sacrifices
- Etzanoa: One of the largest lost cities in North America unearthed in Kansas
- A 'mind-blowing' few weeks for neolithic discoveries near Newgrange, Ireland
- The UN's role in exporting the feminist agenda
- Huge 2,000 year old library discovered during excavation on church grounds in Germany
- Child of Neanderthal and Denisovan identified for first time
- Former US ambassador claims Israel tried to assassinate him in 1980
- Project Cannikin: When the US created a magnitude 6.8 earthquake with a 5 megaton nuclear warhead
- Obama's Legacy: He married the liberals to the neocons
- Scientists discover blasting fruit with cold plasma can keep it fresh for up to 3 weeks
- Super-rich freeze their brains to be 'reborn' in 200 years
- Canadian hospital first to treat patients with virtual reality
- Putting the blue in blue diamonds
- NASA gives Opportunity rover deadline to wake up, or be lost forever
- Hidden brain rhythms: Study finds your brain tries to change focus four times per second
- 3D printed 'bionic eye' looks likely following breakthrough
- Scientists discover channels in the skull that may provide a shortcut for immune cells
- Meteorite suspected of hitting ISS, causes oxygen-leaking crack
- Petrichor: Why you can 'smell rain'
- The connection between glyphosate, red tide and marine losses
- Satellite tracking helping to preserve the mysterious giant basking shark
- Volcanic eruption destroyed ozone layer and wiped out 90% of life 250 million years ago
- Canadian laser breakthrough has physicists close to cooling down antimatter
- Scientists discover new cell, possibly unique to human brains: The 'rosehip neuron'
- Russia restores decommissioned Soviet satellite network to monitor near-Earth objects
- 'Potentially hazardous' 500 foot asteroid due to hurtle close to Earth
- Brand new 'micro-organ' discovered in the human immune system
- Nitrous oxide may have helped warm the early Earth and acted as nourishing factor for microbial life
- Russia's 5th-gen Su-57 stealth fighter will have 'fully automatic' combat mode
- Deadly flash floods in Maryland and Pennsylvania after 10 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Storm brings heavy snowfall to New Zealand during spring
- Flood death toll hits 325 as rainfall intensifies in Uttar Pradesh, India - Major rivers in spate
- Mexican football team left without pitch after giant sinkhole appears
- 11-year-old boy mauled by dogs dies in Bengaluru hospital, India
- Woman dies after being struck by lightning in Levy County, Florida
- Evacuations started ahead of expected Tuesday landfall as Typhoon Jebi bears down on Japan
- Flash floods strike northern Italy; state of alert declared
- 'Rare and remarkable' activity detected on Earth during recent geomagnetic storm
- Alligator attacks are on the rise in Florida
- Early snowfall in East Kazakhstan
- Early snowfall on Pikes Peak, Colorado ushers in Labor Day, cooler weather to follow
- Our changing atmosphere: Stunning iridescent cloud over Mexico, complex solar halo over Russia and a triple rainbow over Norway
- China evacuates 127,000 people in deadly floods
- Lightning bolt kills 7, severely injures 12 in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Teeth-chattering cold - Open calls for "Climate Censorship" - Tyson exposed
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Record cold Australia with August snow in Turkey and west of Calgary
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Now snow melts permafrost and sea ice evaporates
- Global cooling: Heavy snowfall in summer over the Alps for second weekend in a row - Up to 8 inches in 24 hours
- Mounting dolphin deaths in Florida's red tide zone trigger federal investigation - 4I died in August
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- Mystery explosion that shook walls in Auckland, New Zealand blamed on school fireworks
- Meteor fireball streaks through the night sky above Sydney, Australia
- February 2018 fireball activity higher than previous 5 years of same period combined over Benelux countries
- Spectacular meteor fireball caught on camera as it blazes across Siberia
- Fireball above US base in Greenland puzzles NASA scientist - jokes about 'Russian strike'
- 'Big green' meteor fireball lights up Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Loud boom heard, felt by some in Charleston, South Carolina
- Stunning meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea (again)
- Best of the Web: Former longtime editor of JAMA: 'It's not the fat that makes us unhealthy'
- Lower your cancer, diabetes and heart disease risk: Eat dinner early or skip it altogether
- The Poison Squad that shook America's faith in preservatives
- Australia's Cancer Council: Monsanto needs to come clean on any potential links to cancer
- New York Times vaccine science Op-Ed is a treasure-trove of truth about vaccine safety
- Jon Rappoport: Anti-Vaxxers are really Russian bots
- Recent research shows infant formula may alter gut microbiome
- Beware of 'Informed Consent' - Biologics are vaccines
- Rare flesh-eating STD discovered in Lancashire, UK
- The threat of modern medicine: Most patients will derive no health improvement from medication
- An astounding number of people are on psychiatric medications
- Splenda: The artificial sweetener that lingers indefinitely in your fat tissue
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Love Eating Crap? Blame the Food Processors
- How did Monsanto's Roundup get a free pass to avoid testing for its cancer-causing properties in humans?
- Paleomedicina Hungary: Where doctors prescribe carnivore diet to treat chronic disease
- The proven health benefits of black cumin seed oil
- Cannabis CBD extract helps reset brain function in psychosis
- The Atlantic sez benefits of Jordan and Mikhaila Peterson's carnivore diet are all in their heads
- Scientists are now saying that eating red meat and cheese is good for your heart
- Blue light and macular degeneration
- Lao Tzu's four cardinal virtues on how to live a more meaningful life
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Journey Into Darkness: Inside the Criminal Mind
- It's all about the screens: Why it matters that teens are reading less
- New study suggests women's brains are better suited for deep space travel
- Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person (and why it doesn't matter)
- Best of the Web: Why boys need their fathers (or at least fatherly role-models): Masculinity becomes toxic only when it's without MEANING
- Living with aphantasia: 'I can't picture things in my mind'
- The wide-ranging, negative consequences of skim reading: We're losing our ability for complex thought and emotion
- Advice for lack of motivation: Give advice, don't seek it
- Those who can do, can't teach: A curse of genius
- The science on the importance of fathers
- Why our heroes always let us down
- Corporate psychopaths threaten us all
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Strange Order of Things: The Common Roots of Consciousness and Culture
- Silence in the age of noise
- It's time to develop a self-reliant mentality and stop being a self-entitled millennial
- We live in uncertain times: How to navigate with poise
- The dark core of personality measured
- Society is made of narratives - Realizing this is one step to awakening from The Matrix
- Slowness rage: How to reset your internal timer and regain patience
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- 2017 UFO survey: 1,101 people reported seeing unusual lights, shapes in Canada's skies
- Mysterious disappearances in Humboldt County, California
- Missing 411? Woman presumed dead after being swept out to sea found 18 months later wearing the same clothes
- Vanishing Passengers: Why have 165 people gone missing from cruise ships since 1995?
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
- Liberals who called Trump mentally unfit now being treated for 'Trump Anxiety Disorder'
- Heavy metal forever! Pair of elderly Germans ditch nursing home for 'world's largest' heavy metal music fest
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
- Monkey steals bike in China, dog gives persuit
- New extremist political movement espouses reckless engagement in civil discourse
- UK woman finds 'Stranger Things' worm on her front porch
- Oregon woman returns home to find cougar napping on her sofa
120,000 Russians attend the funeral of Aleksandr Zakharchenko, leader of the Donbass, 2 Sept 2018
Quote of the Day
Blinding ignorance does mislead us. O! Wretched mortals, open your eyes!
- Leonardo da Vinci
Recent Comments
Want to get acquainted, but do not know how? You get an overview of mobile applications that are the best to find a partner. What is even more...
Now it's easy to get acquainted with girls from Eastern Europe. We collected the 10 largest bride websites by mail, which are worth knowing. Try...
The 10 largest bride web sites in the mail that are worth experiencing [ Link ] . These are sites with high efficiency and recommendations that we...
She probably stiffs her Guatemalan housekeeper..
Did you see that WW2 news reel?! It just warmed my heart seeing that SS officer hand that girl some candy before she boarded the train...
Comment: See also: