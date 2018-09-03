© Unknown



Syria's Foreign Minister Walid Muallem has stated that Damascus was determined to liberate the province of Idlib from terrorists.Speaking on France-Inter radio on Sunday,"Assad won the war, we have to state this. But he hasn't won the peace," Le Drian announced.According to the minister, the West would retaliate if chemical weapons are used against civilians in the looming battle in the province of Idlib.He further claimed thatLe Drian also added thatIn late August,if Damascus were to use chemical weapons. "We will continue acting this way if we see new confirmed cases of the chemical weapons use," Macron said.The French president later stated that he feared a grave humanitarian crisis in Idlib, saying that France expected Russia and Turkey to pressure the Syrian government over the situation in the province.Earlier in the day, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, stated that Damascus was determined to clear Idlib of terrorists.A week ago, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said thatin order to accuse Syrian government forces of using chemical weapons against civilians.Back in April, several Western media outlets reported that Syrian government forces had used chemical substances against civilians in the city of Douma. While the Syrian authorities vehemently denied any involvement, branding the "attack" a false flag, the US, France and the UK carried out joint airstrikes against several targets in Syria.